Mumbai gears up for King’s electrifying performance on December 24

MUMBAI : Amidst massive fan excitement, the countdown to Indian pop star KING’s mega Mumbai concert has begun. Scheduled for December 24, the highly anticipated show will take place at the NSCI Dome, Worli. As part of his ongoing ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023, the upcoming date will witness the musician create history as he croons his blockbuster hits, while also having hearty moments with thousands of fans who would be present to watch him. A special night indeed, King will be ringing in Christmas early with his fans and stealing their hearts with his musical prowess.

Sharing his excitement for the same, KING said, “Mumbai has always felt like my home away from home. I truly cherish my fans and am immensely grateful for the love they shower upon me each time I perform here. With Christmas right around the corner, what better way to celebrate than with my fans, who are like an extended family to me. I’m thrilled and eagerly looking forward to a wonderful time performing for everyone and connecting with my fans.”

Prior to Mumbai, the hitmaker has enjoyed packed shows in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, all of which remain memorable experiences for both the singer and all his fans across the country.

Meanwhile, KING recently also released the official video of his song ‘High Hukku’, which has opened up to a stellar response from netizens worldwide.