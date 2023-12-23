RadioandMusic
News |  23 Dec 2023 13:37 |  By RnMTeam

Hardwell opens the vault with the launch of his ‘Up And Close’ Youtube series

MUMBAI : Acclaimed electronic dance music DJ/producer Hardwell is delighted to announce the launch of his brand-new YouTube video series, a project born from his desire to give back to his fans and the wider music community.

This engaging and educational series is dedicated to unveiling the secrets of his music production process and offering invaluable insights into various facets of the music production world. Giving a nod to the earlier ‘in studio’ series Hardwellrecorded almost ten years ago, this new series is a refreshed insight into the knowledge and experience the award-winning dance music icon has garnered since those earlier days.

Hardwell, renowned for his hit singles and exhilarating performances, is taking a step to mentor and inspire with his ‘Up and Close’ sessions. This series, debuting this week on YouTube,promises an up-close and personal journey into the world of electronic music production guided by Hardwell himself.

Music lovers and beat makers can expect exclusive live streams with Hardwell from his studio, as well as in-depth production tutorials, DJ tips and tricks, and even a return of his Q&A series from that earlier series of Hardwell’s Studio Sessions.

Hardwell has carved out a long-lasting legacy within the electronic music world through his expansive career as a producer, remixer, and label boss. From remixing the biggest names in pop music, including Rihanna, Calvin Harris, Moby, U2, J Balvin, and Coldplay, to delivering crossover hit singles working alongside major acts like Craig David, Jay Sean, Austin Mahone, and Jason Derulo. His music has garnered numerous top awards and nominations along the way. Now, almost ten years after his earlier Hardwell studio sessions series, the award-winning producer will once again be sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience direct to fans via his official YouTube channel.

Get ‘Up and Close’ with Hardwell in the studio here.

