RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2023 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Musician Harrdy Sandhu’s Kolkata concert postponed due to the Bhagavad Gita recitation event in the city

MUMBAI : Punjabi pop sensation and actor Harrdy Sandhu has been busy with his first-ever all-India tour called ‘In My Feelings’ with Imperial Blue Super Nights.

Receiving immense love from fans across the nation, he recently won hearts for his electrifying performance in Mumbai on December 17. Originally set to proceed to Kolkata for his concert scheduled on December 24, Harrdy Sandhu has now unfortunately cancelled the show due to an upcoming Bhagavad Gita recitation event in the city, which is expected to draw over one lakh participants. Acknowledging the event, the musician has postponed his show and is expected to announce the new date soon.

Confirming the same, Avadh Nagpal, Designated Partner, Souldout Events LLP said in a statement, “It was truly unfortunate for us to reschedule the ongoing tour. There’s a major event coming up in Kolkata due to which we had to move our dates. We will be back in the city soon, offering fans a one-of-a-kind musical experience.”

Meanwhile, Harrdy Sandhu is now gearing up for his concert in The Pink City - Jaipur, where he’s set to ring in the New Year with his fans on December 31. Fan excitement in Jaipur is at an all-time high, while fans in Kolkata eagerly await his new date announcement.

On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu recently unveiled his new EP titled ‘Pleasures’ which has received a great response from the audiences.

Tags
Harrdy Sandhu Avadh Nagpal Imperial Blue Super Nights music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Dec 2023

Indian Music: NCPA's Indian music line up for January 2024

MUMBAI : Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA embraces the diversity of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes ranging from emerging to established performers.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2023

Deorbit (ft. members Northless, Ara) offer free download of instrumental prog psych doom album 'Retrogradient'

MUMBAI : Unveiling their debut album “Retrogradient” this past November, Milwaukee, USA’s Deorbit (ft.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2023

Paraline sign with Eclipse Records, new single and music video '1999' out now!

MUMBAI : Paraline is an alternative rock band with a spectacular genre-defying fusion of insightful lyrics and haunting melodies that carry a profound and symbolic undertone denouncing totalitarianism, imperialism, and barbarism.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2023

Highlights of Magnetic Fields 2023

MUMBAI –Magnetic Fields has come to be globally respected for its confluence of art, music, wellness and community, and represents an India that is embracing of its past, and future-facing in its outlook.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2023

Darshan Raval treats his fans with a new single and an upcoming 10 city tour

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate as the singer intends to end the year and begin the next one, with a bang.

read more

RnM Biz

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Music: NCPA's Indian music line up for January 2024

MUMBAI : Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA...read more

2
Darshan Raval treats his fans with a new single and an upcoming 10 city tour

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate as the singer intends to end the year and begin the next one, with a...read more

3
“Jhaag” breaks the mold: Chaar Diwaari’s distinct soundscapes all set to redefine Indian Hip-Hop

MUMBAI: After the great success of his previous track “Violence” with Def Jam Recordings India, the rising marquee rapper Chaar Diwaari is all set to...read more

4
Palooka are delivering big thick rock with latest single 'Save Yourself'

MUMBAI : PALOOKA is big thick two-guitar rock the way God intended it. Hailing from Seattle, USA, singer Chuck Campbell belts out melody lines full...read more

5
Deorbit (ft. members Northless, Ara) offer free download of instrumental prog psych doom album 'Retrogradient'

MUMBAI : Unveiling their debut album “Retrogradient” this past November, Milwaukee, USA’s Deorbit (ft. members Northless, Ara) offers up depictions...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games