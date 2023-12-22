Jiyoon Kaise: A cinematic musical Odyssey starring Manish Gulati and Raviraa Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Today marks the release of the much-anticipated song "Jiyoon Kaise," featuring the dynamic duo Manish Gulati and Raviraa Bhardwaj. The collaboration brings together the acting prowess of these two talented individuals in a unique blend of music and cinema. Manish Gulati, was last seen in the gripping Netflix web series "CAT”. His compelling performance has established him as a rising star in the industry, and "Jiyoon Kaise" showcases a new facet of his talent. On the other hand, Raviraa Bhardwaj, a star in the acting realm who was earlier seen as the lead in Aisa Q on Jio Cinema and Mx player ZeeTV web show Beta Humse Na Ho Paayega, has inherited a passion for storytelling.

A scion of creativity, Raviraa brings a unique perspective to the screen, merging emotion and intellect seamlessly. Her foray into the world of music with "Jiyoon Kaise" showcases a multifaceted talent that transcends artistic boundaries. *Reflecting on the collaboration, Raviraa Bhardwaj shares,* "Jiyoon Kaise was made because my father wrote the lyrics of the song for my beautiful mother, and me and Manish decided to collaborate on this to honor my father's love for my mother. We wanted to shoot it like a film, a short film with a little bit of Hollywood touch in it, so we experimented.

Jiyoon Kaise showcases the extreme journey of love, lust, and hate. We tried to portray all human emotions in one music video and make a story out of it."

Adding to this, Manish Gulati expresses, "Working on 'Jiyoon Kaise' was a thrilling experience. Collaborating with Raviraa on this project allowed us to explore the cinematic dimensions of storytelling within a music video. The fusion of lyrics and visuals creates a unique and captivating narrative that I believe the audience will truly appreciate." "Jiyoon Kaise" is brought to life by singer Zaar (Arjun Khullar), with Dr. Ravindra Bhardwaj as the lyricist. Featuring Raviraa Bhardwaj and Manish Gulati, the production is handled by MG Productions, directed by Arzhel, and edited by Abhishek Singh Thakur. The immaculate DI is credited to Baas Studio (Sunil Singh). The song is produced by Dr. Ravindra Bhardwaj, Himanshu Sharma, Manish Gulati, Dr. Uma Bhardwaj, co-produced by Sushil Pandey (ZQE Pictures), Kishore Film Productions, and is out now on Zee Music Company.