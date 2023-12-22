Indian Music: NCPA's Indian music line up for January 2024

MUMBAI : Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA embraces the diversity of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes ranging from emerging to established performers. The consciously curated programming includes classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, the NCPA’s Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.

CITI-NCPA Aadi Anant: from here to eternity

#Tapur Tupur: Bachche, Bachpan aur Bachpana (MUMBAI)

Children's poetry by Gurudev Tagore with Gulzar, Shantanu Moitra, Shaan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Mahalakshmi Iyer, a group of children and others

An NCPA Presentation

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

When: Sunday, January 7 - 6:30 pm

Duration: 2 hrs

Age Suitability: 6+

Tickets: BookMyShow

About the show: This event will feature a compilation of Tagore’s poems specially written for children, on various subjects like the beauty of nature, simple joys and innocence of childhood, etc., using elements of fantasy, fable, fairy tale, and myth. Such is the beauty of Tagore’s words, that even adults listening to his poems are bound to have a revisit into the memory lanes of their childhood!

The poems are translated from Bangla to Hindi by Gulzar and also presented in his deep sonorous voice. The song-versions of the poems are woven into the magic of music by Shantanu Moitra, and will be performed by talented artistes; Shaan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and others with a group of children.

#The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan with Mame Khan and 47 folk artistes (DELHI)

Where: Zorawar Auditorium, Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi

Where: Saturday, 27 January - 6.30 pm

Tickets: BookMyShow (Coming Soon)

About the show: Mame Khan, a celebrated award-winning folk singer from the Manganiyar community, is the driving force behind ‘The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan’. Endowed with a powerful voice, coupled with forceful expressions and a lively persona, he has successfully taken the rich legacy of his forefathers onto international platforms, attracting wide global attention.

In all, the orchestra comprises 48 artistes including vocalists and instrumentalists of the Manganiyar community, wielding 15 different instruments. Besides Mame Khan, the lead vocalist commanding the ensemble, the group includes Nihal Kamboj; a Delhi based composer, music advisor and keyboard player along with eight vocalists. In addition, there are four players each of dhol, dholak, khartal, sarangi and khamaycha, three players each of bhapang and tambura, and two instrumentalists each performing on surnai, murli, nagara, algoza and morchang, besides one performer each on cheep and matka. These instrumentalists are highly skilled, and display acquired dexterity and intuitive perfection, which is comparable with musicians from the art music world.

#Triveni (DELHI)

Where: Zorawar Auditorium, Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi

When: Sunday, 28 January - 6.30 pm

Performed by Zakir Hussain (tabla) with Kala Ramnath (violin) and Jayanthi Kumaresh (Saraswati veena)

Tickets: BookMyShow (Coming Soon)

About the show: Triveni, the concept underlying this presentation, is the mythical site of the union of three sacred rivers in India, and the name aptly represents the confluence of the individual approach to the music of the three artistes participating in this collaboration. This musical presentation highlights the unity underlying the diversity of musical traditions.



NCPA Citi Music Workshop - Aesthetical significance of uthan from different matras in a given tala

Supported by Citi

A free workshop on Zoom by Satyasheel Deshpande

When: Saturday, January 6 - 11.30 am

Where: Experimental Theatre

Duration: 60 mins followed by Q-A session

About the show: This workshop will highlight the aesthetic effect attributed to the point from where a bandish is expected to take off (uthan) with respect to the tala cycle. The discussion will include live demonstrations of bandishes across gharanas using varied take-off points within the framework of a given raga as well in different ragas.

About Satyasheel Deshpande: He is known for his contribution to the field of Hindustani music as a performer, composer, musicologist, researcher, author and Guru. Son of the renowned musicologist Vamanrao Deshpande, he had the privilege of training with the legendary vocalist, Kumar Gandharva. The establishment of Samvaad Foundation, one of the largest and valuable collections of Hindustani music, has enabled him to imbibe knowledge and the insights of great masters together with their varying perspectives on the art of music making.