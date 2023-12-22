Deorbit (ft. members Northless, Ara) offer free download of instrumental prog psych doom album 'Retrogradient'

MUMBAI : Unveiling their debut album “Retrogradient” this past November, Milwaukee, USA’s Deorbit (ft. members Northless, Ara) offers up depictions of surreal aspects from the mind of guitarist Jerry Hauppa with each track merging cold aspects of the expanding universe with the organic familiarity of

human understanding.

"Given that there are no lyrics, the music intends to tell the story of each track while allowing room for the listener to interpret the concepts," adds Hauppa.

An instrumental amalgamation of influences from extreme metal, doom, psychedelic, and progressive, "Retrogradient" is a musical concept with a visual in mind of where our solar system is laid out as a double-helix system, showing the relationship between both the organic and inorganic elements spawned during the creation of the universe. Each track guides you through the realms of the universe and the depths of human understanding.

Hauppa explains the album in further detail:

"'Retrogradient' is based on Carl Sagan's quote: “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself”. The album ebbs and flows through a planetary adventure, from the origins of humanity during the time of the Big Bang, to the depths of the molten core, onwards to the atmosphere, and everything in between through a natural lens and one that is more surreal."

Mixed by Dylan Patterson, mastered by Jeff Wojtysiak, and the artwork done by James Becker, Deorbit invites listeners to embark on an unparalleled sonic journey that challenges the boundaries of conventional music. "Retrogradient" seamlessly balances heaviness and clarity, offering complex musicality without compromising the significance of songwriting.

Expanding to reach as many fans across the universe, Deorbit is excited to share "Retrogradient" as a completely FREE download via their Bandcamp - https://deorbitmke.bandcamp.com/album/retrogradient

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/PxP3

Track Listing:

1. Retrogradient - 3:16

2. Perihelion - 4:29

3. Terrakinetic - 4:44

4. Lunambulant - 4:04

5. Glaciovore - 2:57

6. Calderasure - 4:09

7. Senescence - 4:49

8. Stratolith - 5:06

9. Deorbit - 6:54

Album Length: 40:32

Album Credits:

All songs written and performed by Deorbit

Mixed by Dylan Patterson

Mastered by Jeff Wojtysiak

Artwork by James Becker

Recording Band Lineup:

James Becker - Bass, Cello

Jerry Hauppa - Guitar, Hammered Dulcimer

Hurdy Gurdy - Synth, Violin

Antonio Ninham - Drums