Darshan Raval treats his fans with a new single and an upcoming 10 city tour

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate as the singer intends to end the year and begin the next one, with a bang. Darshan just dropped his latest single Saajan Ve on 18th December and the track has the ideal breezy vibe to it which will resonate with many during the holiday season.

Barring the single, Darshan has planned an elaborate pan-India tour which will commence on 30th December in Surat and go on till the final show in Bengaluru on 16th March. The 10 city tour will have hordes of Darshan’s fans thronging the venues to catch a glimpse of arguably one of India’s most sought after artists.

Speaking about his track and tour, Darshan says, “Saajan Ve is a very peppy and foot tapping track and our intension was to create a song that one can sit back, chill and listen to on loop. It’s got a very easy going vibe about it and I’m hoping people enjoy it.” Commenting on his upcoming India Tour, he states, “Its a 10 city tour and Im really looking forward to it. There is nothing more satisfying for an artist than having the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience. The energy is electric and it’s something I thoroughly enjoy.” He smiles.