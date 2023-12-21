Star-studded announcement of the song 'O Dil Jaani' and 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash' a music reality show in collaboration with Doordarshan

MUMBAI : Padmashri Kailash Kher, the iconic voice that resonates with the soul of India, proudly introduces a groundbreaking musical odyssey in partnership with Doordarshan – "BHARAT KA AMRIT KALASH." This unprecedented initiative stands as a testament to the commitment to revive and celebrate the essence of Bharatiya through the forgotten melodies of our rich folk heritage. Along with the launch of the music reality show, the evening also marked the announcement of the song “O DIL JAANI”. After a long break, Padmashri Kailash Kher and the Band Kailasa are making a triumphant return, promising an emotional journey through the intricate landscapes of love. The soulful voice and the hypnotic band behind chart-toppers like "Saiyaan" and "Teri Deewani," are set to captivate hearts once again with his latest romantic ballad, "O DIL JAANI".

Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash is set to traverse the musical and cultural landscape of India, breathing life into the diverse heritage that lies in our forgotten tunes. The show promises to be a journey through the distinct musical tapestries of the 28 States and 8 Union Territories, showcasing the unparalleled depth and diversity of our country's cultural heritage.

Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash seeks to preserve ancestral tunes and dialects by providing a platform for contestants from every corner of the country. The esteemed panel of judges, including Sneha Khanwalkar, Debojit Saha, and Gayatri Asokan, renowned figures in the realm of music, bring their expertise to honour and propagate the rich folk styles of music. Padmashri Kailash Kher, revered as the Mahaguru of the show, guides and mentors contestants, infusing his wisdom and experience into the revival of timeless melodies.

The show aims to bridge generations by recreating and remixing age-old folk songs, making them resonate with the youth while preserving their authenticity and soul. Taking inspiration from successful endeavors like "Khalasi" and "Taqdeer Banayo Fakeer" from Coke Studio Bharat, Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash is a clarion call to recognize and celebrate the vanishing art of folk music.

The song on the other hand is an enchanting blend of Kher's distinctive vocals and the soulful compositions that have made him a household name. It promises to be a testament to Kailasa's musical prowess, marking their return to the limelight after an eagerly awaited hiatus. "O Dil Jaani" is poised to become the anthem of love, showcasing Padmashri Kailash Kher's enduring ability to evoke raw emotions through his music.

Reflecting on the release of the song on the 21st of December, Kailash Kher says ”O Dil Jaani" is a heartfelt journey back to the essence of love. After a long time, the Kailasa Band and I are returning to the musical embrace of our fans, and this time, it's about rediscovering the profound glory of love. I'm thrilled to share this musical odyssey with you all on the 21st of December”

Talking about the show, Kailash Kher says "As we embark on this musical odyssey with 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash,' I am honored to be a part of a pioneering initiative that transcends the boundaries of conventional music reality shows. This collaboration with Doordarshan is not just a venture; it is a heartfelt commitment to revive the forgotten melodies embedded in the tapestry of our diverse heritage"