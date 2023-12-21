RadioandMusic
Electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani release new collab with British Punjabi rapper Raxstar

MUMBAI : Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda x Kenzani end 2023 with yet another surprise for fans. Loved for their ability to make old Indian sounds talk a new modern language, ‘Talk To Me Nice’ sees them continue their experiments with different genres. If their last release ‘Dua’ was a melodic techno track, then their new release ‘Talk To Me Nice’ sees them combine forces with a hip-hop artist.

‘Talk To Me Nice’ is an effortless fusion of fiery vocals of British Punjabi rapper Raxstar, the signature, character-rich voice of folktronica duo Hari & Sukhmani and the production prowess of Tech Panda & Kenzani.

The fusion banger – mixed and mastered by Grammy winning producer Luca Pretolesi, who has worked on albums by Diplo, J Balvin and Snoop Dogg among others – is slated for release on December 16.

“‘Talk To Me Nice’ is our hardest-hitting track yet,” confess the Delhi-based producer duo. “It was absolutely thrilling to blend different moods. The total structure of the song has been a surprise for us as well - we always try keeping our tracks unpredictable and this was no exception. We hope our listeners enjoy the track as much as we did creating it,” they add.

The duo of Rupinder Nanda and Kedar Santwani who are behind hits like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kulli’, ‘Indian Monsoon’, ‘Khoyo’ are gung-ho about such experiments.

“We always hit the reset button when it comes to getting nervous about a release and remember that our core music style has always been fusion, experimental music,” they say.

2023 has been an eventful year for the duo. Their collaboration with Rusha & Blizza ‘Dilbar’ became a viral hit, with over 14 million streams on Spotify; they recreated the iconic Post Malone track ‘Sunflower’ for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, played at DGTL India – alongside international techno heavyweights like Richie Hawtin and Dixon – and their popular track ‘Khoyo’ was synced for a new show on Amazon Prime, Shehar Lakhot.

‘Talk To Me Nice’ is now available on all streaming platforms.

