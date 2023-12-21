Armaan Malik marks a sweet 16 in the music industry, says'I feel extreme gratitude for all'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer and songwriter Armaan Malik, often hailed as the Prince of Pop, marks a significant milestone as he completes an impressive 16 years in the music industry. The multifaceted artist, known for his versatile singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and Malayalam, first made audiences fall in love as a child singer in Bollywood with the song "Bum Bum Bole" in the acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par (2007), under the musical direction of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Armaan Malik has transcended borders, making a mark not only in India but also on the global stage. His melodic prowess has earned him accolades, including two MTV EMA awards, solidifying his status as one of the most beloved and celebrated singers in the country.

In a heartfelt video message posted by Armaan Malik, he shared, "Hey everyone, I hope you guys are doing amazing. Well, today is a very special day as I complete 16 years in the music industry, and I feel extreme gratitude for all of you, my fans, all my listeners, and all the amazing people I have collaborated with, be it music composers, lyric writers, directors. Who has found me and my voice worthy enough of their projects. Thank you to everyone and thank you for embracing my music and my voice with so much warmth and love."

Reflecting on the incredible journey, Armaan Malik captioned the video with, "Wow, time really flew, didn’t it? Thank you for being there with me and supporting my music for these incredible 16 years. Feeling blessed and grateful for your love "