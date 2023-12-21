RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Dec 2023 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik marks a sweet 16 in the music industry, says'I feel extreme gratitude for all'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer and songwriter Armaan Malik, often hailed as the Prince of Pop, marks a significant milestone as he completes an impressive 16 years in the music industry. The multifaceted artist, known for his versatile singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and Malayalam, first made audiences fall in love as a child singer in Bollywood with the song "Bum Bum Bole" in the acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par (2007), under the musical direction of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Armaan Malik has transcended borders, making a mark not only in India but also on the global stage. His melodic prowess has earned him accolades, including two MTV EMA awards, solidifying his status as one of the most beloved and celebrated singers in the country.

In a heartfelt video message posted by Armaan Malik, he shared, "Hey everyone, I hope you guys are doing amazing. Well, today is a very special day as I complete 16 years in the music industry, and I feel extreme gratitude for all of you, my fans, all my listeners, and all the amazing people I have collaborated with, be it music composers, lyric writers, directors. Who has found me and my voice worthy enough of their projects. Thank you to everyone and thank you for embracing my music and my voice with so much warmth and love."

Reflecting on the incredible journey, Armaan Malik captioned the video with, "Wow, time really flew, didn’t it? Thank you for being there with me and supporting my music for these incredible 16 years. Feeling blessed and grateful for your love "

Tags
Armaan Malik Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy MTV EMA awards music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Dec 2023

Electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani release new collab with British Punjabi rapper Raxstar

MUMBAI : Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda x Kenzani end 2023 with yet another surprise for fans. Loved for their ability to make old Indian sounds talk a new modern language, ‘Talk To Me Nice’ sees them continue their experiments with different genres.

read more
 | 21 Dec 2023

Striker's new guitar playthrough shows you how to shred 'The best of the best of the best'

MUMBAI : Want to see how "The Best of The Best of The Best" shreds guitar with speed and headbanging finesse...

read more
 | 21 Dec 2023

Star-studded announcement of the song 'O Dil Jaani' and 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash' a music reality show in collaboration with Doordarshan

MUMBAI : Padmashri Kailash Kher, the iconic voice that resonates with the soul of India, proudly introduces a groundbreaking musical odyssey in partnership with Doordarshan – "BHARAT KA AMRIT KALASH." This unprecedented initiative stands as a testament to the commitment to revive and ce

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Taylor Swift tribute show returns to toronto for 3rd Year : 35 songs By 7 artists!

MUMBAI : Toronto Swifties may not need to wait until November to hear Taylor Swift’s hits live. Feeling 22 - A Live Tribute to Taylor Swift, a tribute concert that spans the superstar’s entire career, returns to The Rec Room at Roundhouse Park for a third straight year on January 20, 2024.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Seventeen reach global fans with the biggest 'The City ' project

MUMBAI  – K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan.

read more

RnM Biz

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani release new collab with British Punjabi rapper Raxstar

MUMBAI : Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda x Kenzani end 2023 with yet another surprise for fans. Loved for their ability to...read more

2
Star-studded announcement of the song 'O Dil Jaani' and 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash' a music reality show in collaboration with Doordarshan

MUMBAI : Padmashri Kailash Kher, the iconic voice that resonates with the soul of India, proudly introduces a groundbreaking musical odyssey in...read more

3
Armaan Malik marks a sweet 16 in the music industry, says'I feel extreme gratitude for all'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer and songwriter Armaan Malik, often hailed as the Prince of Pop, marks a significant milestone as he completes an...read more

4
Hearts and Hand Grenades meld rock, country, hip-hop, pop in new 'I just want my rock' music video

MUMBAI : Hearts & Hand Grenades are an explosive American NWOCR group from Buffalo, NY, bursting with an edgy sound for all generations of true...read more

5
Striker's new guitar playthrough shows you how to shred 'The best of the best of the best'

MUMBAI : Want to see how "The Best of The Best of The Best" shreds guitar with speed and headbanging finesse... Then head on over to Canadian heavy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games