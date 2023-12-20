Taylor Swift tribute show returns to toronto for 3rd Year : 35 songs By 7 artists!

MUMBAI : Toronto Swifties may not need to wait until November to hear Taylor Swift’s hits live. Feeling 22 - A Live Tribute to Taylor Swift, a tribute concert that spans the superstar’s entire career, returns to The Rec Room at Roundhouse Park for a third straight year on January 20, 2024.

Feeling 22 features more than 35 songs performed over the course of three hours by some of Canada’s top indie country/pop artists, covering songs from every Taylor Swift album and matching the theme of a massive Eras Tour due to hit Toronto later this year.

“We started putting these shows together quite simply because we loved Taylor Swift,” said Armand Antony, co-founder of Part Of That Music, the music promo agency presenting the show. “But the response we’ve seen from our audiences from these shows has been bigger than we could have imagined. Our goal is to step it up each time, and with the hype of the Eras Tour, we wanted to match the excitement that Taylor Swift fans are feeling across the GTA right now.”

“All of the performers are huge Swifties, so they have as much fun as the audience. The energy is like nothing I've ever seen” added Nicole McCafferty, also a founder of Part Of That Music. “We'll be making the entire show as big of an experience as possible, from visuals to what artists wear to even customized Eras-themed drinks. It’s a chance to dress up, dance, sing your heart out - it's going to be explosive.”

This year’s show includes the introduction of an all-ages, family-friendly, matinee concert, giving all Swift fans a chance to take part in one of the biggest live Taylor Swift tribute shows in Canada. “We’re in the same boat as millions of others who may not get to see Taylor live, be it because of affordability or just being able to get our hands on tickets,” said Antony. “These shows offer a chance to take part in experiencing live music with friends and family, with Taylor Swift’s music at the heart of it.”

“It's a much more affordable way to give a young person their first live show. Where else could you get three hours worth of their favourite songs live?” added McCafferty. “It's the perfect Christmas gift for any Taylor fan and we hope it’ll be a night they'll never forget."

The performer lineup features Canadian singer-songwriters Paige Rutledge, Jessica Sole, Maddie Corinne, Broadtree, Peter Peres, and Jessica Towler, with Ontario roots-rock musician Greg Williams at the helm of the Feeling 22 house band.

Tickets for Feeling 22 are on sale now through Eventbrite for all ages and 19+ concerts.

Tickets: $30 general admission, $45 VIP (includes private preshow, meet and greet, early entry, other swag)

Tickets available at https://feeling22torontoallages.eventbrite.com and https://feeling22toronto19plus.eventbrite.com