RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2023 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

Seventeen reach global fans with the biggest 'The City ' project

MUMBAI  – K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan.

A collection of immersive fan experiences designed to transform a city into a ‘concert play park,’ SEVENTEEN first launched ‘THE CITY’ project in 2022 titled ‘BE THE SUN THE CITY’ in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya. This year’s edition grew even bigger with two additional stops, Saitama and Fukuoka, while catering to the theme of the band’s ongoing tour ‘FOLLOW.’ The Japan leg of the tour first set off in Tokyo Dome on September 6 and had its finale at Fukuoka PayPay Dome on December 17, attracting 515,000 crowds over a total of 12 shows.

Following the success in Japan, ‘THE CITY’ will continue in Bangkok, Thailand through February next year, tied to SEVENTEEN’s shows slated in the city for December 23-24. Hosted for the first time in Bangkok, the project extends the reach of the immersive concert experience on a global level.

‘THE CITY’ WITH BIGGEST SCALE TO DATE

With the concept of ‘following’ SEVENTEEN’s footsteps, ‘THE CITY’ this year offered experiences extending over the usual F&B collaborations. In addition to buses wrapped in SEVENTEEN graphics stationed in Fukuoka, the act joined hands with Japanese Airline Star Flyer to service a specially-wrapped airplane across all domestic routes.

A highlight in Fukuoka was the water show at Canal City Hakata, showcased with the act’s Japanese single “Ima - Even if the world ends tomorrow-.” Nagoya’s iconic Mirai Tower lit up in SEVENTEEN’s official color– ‘Rose Quartz & Serenity’– on each night of the show while Osaka Wheel had 20 gondolas wrapped in the band's images.

  •     The foot traffic around ‘THE CITY’ landmarks tallied up to a total of 320 million.
  •     Approximately 78,000 people took part in the digital stamp rally connecting each city’s landmarks, resulting in a total of 580,000 stamps.
  •     Around 31,000 people visited the photo exhibitions displaying behind-the-scenes photos of SEVENTEEN’s concerts and fan meetings.
  •     More than 15,000 fans enjoyed the ride on Nagoya’s Sunshine Sakae ferris wheel covered in SEVENTEEN graphics, while the accompanying beverage cart offering SEVENTEEN stickers sold over 10,000 drinks.

‘THE CITY’ TAKES OVER BANGKOK FOR THE FIRST TIME

Beginning on December 16, ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY BANGKOK’ will continue for the next two months in Siam Area, the main shopping district at the heart of Bangkok.

In providing for an extensive fan experience, SEVENTEEN joined hands with Thailand’s biggest retail company Siam Piwat Group to create a fan-hub in Siam Discovery. As the first K-pop act to collaborate with Siam Piwat, the band opened ‘SEVENTEEN POP-UP’ showered in their signature color featuring original photo booths, exhibitions, and merchandise.

Other collaborations include Duck Donuts’ SEVENTEEN-themed menu, a mini cafe located in Icon Siam, and SEVENTEEN–themed room package in Centre Point Hotel Chidlom. From December 20 to January 5, the hotel offers a special photo spot at its lobby as well as ‘THE CITY’ welcome kit as part of their SEVENTEEN package.

After the two-day show in Bangkok, SEVENTEEN will continue their ‘FOLLOW’ tour in Bulacan (January 13-14) and Macao (January 20-21).

Tags
Joshua Jin Hoshi Dino music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2023

Taylor Swift tribute show returns to toronto for 3rd Year : 35 songs By 7 artists!

MUMBAI : Toronto Swifties may not need to wait until November to hear Taylor Swift’s hits live. Feeling 22 - A Live Tribute to Taylor Swift, a tribute concert that spans the superstar’s entire career, returns to The Rec Room at Roundhouse Park for a third straight year on January 20, 2024.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Nighthawk create their ‘Structures on the moon’

MUMBAI : The freshmen musical effort from Nighthawk, Structures On The Moon, contains a smattering of fascinating tracks, talents and ideas displaying the band members various strengths in different styles.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Hearts and Grenades meld rock, country, hip-hop, pop in new 'I just want my rock' music video

MUMBAI : Hearts & Hand Grenades are an explosive American NWOCR group from Buffalo, NY, bursting with an edgy sound for all generations of true rock addicts, and they just premiered a new music video and single entitled "I Just Want My Rock".

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

French metal band The Hill Is Burning release new album 'From Alpha To Omega'

MUMBAI : “From Alpha To Omega” is the second album by The Hill Is Burning, Metal Band from Reunion Island! This album transports you into the different worlds of Death/Thrash metal!

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

MTV Hustle : REPRESENTATION of Indian hip-hop at its finest!

MUMBAI : MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its impact.

read more

RnM Biz

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Renowned indian music maestro Daler Mehndi continues to dominate the charts with a storied career of unprecedented hits

MUMBAI : Daler Mehndi, the legendary voice that has resonated through generations, continues to etch his name in the annals of the music industry...read more

2
Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":Diljit Dosanjh's partnership with global sensation Sia for "Hass Hass" created a...read more

3
Hearts and Grenades meld rock, country, hip-hop, pop in new 'I just want my rock' music video

MUMBAI : Hearts & Hand Grenades are an explosive American NWOCR group from Buffalo, NY, bursting with an edgy sound for all generations of true...read more

4
French metal band The Hill Is Burning release new album 'From Alpha To Omega'

MUMBAI : “From Alpha To Omega” is the second album by The Hill Is Burning, Metal Band from Reunion Island! This album transports you into the...read more

5
Jennifer Lopez release New Album and Film : THIS IS ME....NOW

MUMBAI : Jennifer Lopez’s long awaited musical experience THIS IS ME…NOW begins with the release on February 16th, 2024 of a new full length ALBUM...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games