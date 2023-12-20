RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2023 13:52 |  By RnMTeam

French metal band The Hill Is Burning release new album 'From Alpha To Omega'

MUMBAI : “From Alpha To Omega” is the second album by The Hill Is Burning, Metal Band from Reunion Island! This album transports you into the different worlds of Death/Thrash metal!

The band go from the fast and brutal "Worms", through the atmospheric "Tank In a Forest", to the melodic "The Dreamer", if you like big distortion guitars, rumbling double bass drums, and angry vocals. , you will appreciate the new album of The Hill Is Burning, produced by Chris Clancy, at audioworks production,England!”

The Band

Influenced by Sepultura, Nevermore, Coroner, Neurosis and Gojira, the group The Hill is Burning was born in November 2015, at the initiative of Cédric Quéré,Vocal/guitar. The Hill Is Burning's first album, "Last Bullet", was released on digital platforms in March 2020. But the shadow of Covid 19 hanging over the music industry is jeopardizing this long- awaited release.

The Hill Is Burning begins the year 2022 with the creation of new compositions: more direct songs, textures and a different sound universe, marked by new effects. Following this compositional work and in a moment of madness, the group ventured to contact Colin Richardson, the producer of... Machine Head (“Burn my eyes”, that’s him!), Slipknot, Sepultura, Carcass or even Napalm Death.

Ten tracks were recorded in Reunion Island and sent to England to be fully mixed and mastered at Audioworks Studio. The first single, “The Dreamer” was released on March 24, 2023, and has been ranked in the top 10 of South American Rock radio stations for more than 3 months.

The band has performed several concerts since January, and is preparing to do several dates until the end of the year, including the night of Kal, a reference for Réunion metal, as the first part of "AKIAVEL" in the month of October.

Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/3xONragQcSQr9FvV4O8RHx

