News |  19 Dec 2023 13:01

A Tale of love and destiny! Nia Tripathi and Rohan Mehra’s Magnetic chemistry ignites in 'Meherbaani'

MUMBAI: "Meherbaani" brings together the captivating duo of Rohan Mehra and Nia Tripathi in a promising romantic love anthem. Their chemistry is expected to set hearts on fire , adding depth to the song's track. It also promises to captivate the audiences with its beautiful lyrics and soulful melody, creating an enchanting vibe that resonates with the essence of love.

Speaking about the romantic number Nia shared, “Well it's a very romantic song which describes the feelings of loved ones when destiny has different plans for them. If you have loved & lost that person at the same do watch this song”.

Rohan shared, “The song carries a romantic theme, exploring how destiny can keep two people who are meant for each other apart! Our chemistry and location both are beautiful , and Mohammad Irfan's soulful rendition enhance the song's uniqueness, making it truly worth watching”.

Speaking about work with Nia for the first time Rohan stated, “I’m Collaborating with Nia for the first time and it was delightful experience, it felt like we were seasoned collaborators. Nia, aside from being an amazing dancer, also contributed stunning choreography to the album. The anticipation for the release is real!”

Appreciating her costar Nia further added, “I have seen Rohan's work previously,he is brilliant and working with him on this project was fabulous”.

Sung by Mohammed Irfan, Meherbaani is a tale of never ending longing for your love and it is released on Benediction films

Rohan Mehra Nia Tripathi Mohammed Irfan Benediction films
