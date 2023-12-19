RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2023 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Slander and Alan Walker to headline Spring Festival : Lunar new year celebration in Brooklyn

MUMBAI :  Pulse Events has just announced the second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration taking place from Sunday, February 18 to Monday, February 19, 2024. The event will return to Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY for a full venue takeover, celebrating both the Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring on the Lunar calendar.

Pulse Events has recruited two industry-leading acts to headline the second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration: SLANDER and Alan Walker.

GRAMMY-nominated duo SLANDER will return to Avant Gardner following their March 2023 performance at the venue with Kill The Noise. The LA-based duo has earned two RIAA gold certificates throughout their career, and showcased their unique blend of melodic bass music at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, and EDC Las Vegas.


Norwegian platinum-certified artist Alan Walker will make his Pulse Events debut with a stirring headlining performance that exhibits his genre-fusing signature sound.  Throughout his career, Walker has won various awards including Best Norwegian Act at MTV Europe Music Awards from 2016-2018 and Best Breakthrough Artist at the International Dance Music Awards in 2018.

Since its inception in 2015, Pulse Events has become an expert on the Asian-American electronic music market specializing in concerts and live performances across North America and beyond. The event producer and promoter brand’s mission is to be a pioneer of culture and media innovation. Pulse Events has previously hosted industry-leading electronic music artists such as Afrojack, Gryffin, KSHMR, Kill The Noise, Like Mike, Seven Lions, Vini Vici, Yellow Claw, and more. The brand has also produced world tours for South Korean artists such as EXO and Big Bang.

Pulse Events aims to represent the Asian-Americans within the global dance music community by paying homage to the Chinese New Year with Spring Festival: Lunar New Year. In 2024, Pulse Events will further champion the Asian American market by holding more events and supporting youth organizations and groups that highlight Asian culture. In addition to dance music events, Pulse Events created the Krazy Super concert to promote K-pop music in New York and Los Angeles, uniting more fans who love Asian culture.

Stay tuned for additional acts to be announced for Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration at Avant Gardner.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at noon EST on Wednesday, December 20 with general on-sale starting at 2pm EST via Dice's event page.

Tags
Luffy Huang Pulse events Slander Alan Walker music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Dec 2023

Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Renowned indian music maestro Daler Mehndi continues to dominate the charts with a storied career of unprecedented hits

MUMBAI : Daler Mehndi, the legendary voice that has resonated through generations, continues to etch his name in the annals of the music industry with an unparalleled career marked by chart-topping hits.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Russian Stoner / Doom metal band Astrosail release new album 'Whole'

MUMBAI : Having gathered in 2015, already in 2016 the band released their debut EP "Okeah". After a few gigs in cult Moscow underground clubs, the band took a break and came back in 2023 with a new album "Whole".

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Tap your feet and bang your head to Super Monster Party 's latest video 'Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)'

MUMBAI : Everyone get ready to party with the latest single “Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)” from Florida’s Super Monster Party!

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Insanidade release live session rocklab, project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : The Brazilian band Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway" which was released in March this year.

read more

RnM Biz

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

top# 5 articles

1
Experience the magical fusion of melodies with 'Saiyaan Jee' - Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D's sensational collaboration!

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey like no other as emerging singer and actress Vanitaa Pande and well-known rapper-singer...read more

2
A Tale of love and destiny! Nia Tripathi and Rohan Mehra’s Magnetic chemistry ignites in 'Meherbaani'

MUMBAI: "Meherbaani" brings together the captivating duo of Rohan Mehra and Nia Tripathi in a promising romantic love anthem. Their chemistry is...read more

3
Varanasi comes alive with Kabir's verses as the 7th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival begins

MUMBAI : Varanasi's Guleria Ghat, with its ancient edifices, the sun-dappled Ganga and a sense of the serene, reverberated with the soul-stirring...read more

4
Insanidade release live session rocklab, project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : The Brazilian band Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway"...read more

5
Tap your feet and bang your head to Super Monster Party 's latest video 'Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)'

MUMBAI : Everyone get ready to party with the latest single “Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)” from Florida’s Super Monster Party!read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games