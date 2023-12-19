Slander and Alan Walker to headline Spring Festival : Lunar new year celebration in Brooklyn

MUMBAI : Pulse Events has just announced the second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration taking place from Sunday, February 18 to Monday, February 19, 2024. The event will return to Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY for a full venue takeover, celebrating both the Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring on the Lunar calendar.

Pulse Events has recruited two industry-leading acts to headline the second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration: SLANDER and Alan Walker.

GRAMMY-nominated duo SLANDER will return to Avant Gardner following their March 2023 performance at the venue with Kill The Noise. The LA-based duo has earned two RIAA gold certificates throughout their career, and showcased their unique blend of melodic bass music at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, and EDC Las Vegas.



Norwegian platinum-certified artist Alan Walker will make his Pulse Events debut with a stirring headlining performance that exhibits his genre-fusing signature sound. Throughout his career, Walker has won various awards including Best Norwegian Act at MTV Europe Music Awards from 2016-2018 and Best Breakthrough Artist at the International Dance Music Awards in 2018.

Since its inception in 2015, Pulse Events has become an expert on the Asian-American electronic music market specializing in concerts and live performances across North America and beyond. The event producer and promoter brand’s mission is to be a pioneer of culture and media innovation. Pulse Events has previously hosted industry-leading electronic music artists such as Afrojack, Gryffin, KSHMR, Kill The Noise, Like Mike, Seven Lions, Vini Vici, Yellow Claw, and more. The brand has also produced world tours for South Korean artists such as EXO and Big Bang.

Pulse Events aims to represent the Asian-Americans within the global dance music community by paying homage to the Chinese New Year with Spring Festival: Lunar New Year. In 2024, Pulse Events will further champion the Asian American market by holding more events and supporting youth organizations and groups that highlight Asian culture. In addition to dance music events, Pulse Events created the Krazy Super concert to promote K-pop music in New York and Los Angeles, uniting more fans who love Asian culture.

Stay tuned for additional acts to be announced for Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration at Avant Gardner.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at noon EST on Wednesday, December 20 with general on-sale starting at 2pm EST via Dice's event page.