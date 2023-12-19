RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2023 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Priscilla Block's debut performance at bridgestone arena in support of old dominion

MUMBAI : Platinum selling artist, Priscilla Block, cut her teeth in Nashville as many other artists do - a grueling schedule of playing the bars on Broadway, sitting in rounds night after night and hoping one day to take the big stage in Nashville. For years, Priscilla performed at Pete & Terry's Tavern located at Bridgestone Arena, telling her bandmates that one-day they would make it inside and play that stage. On Saturday, December 16th, Priscilla's dreams came true as she took the stage in support of Old Dominion during their No Bad Vibes Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

(Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

(Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

For more information on Priscilla Block, including upcoming 2024 show dates and tickets, please  

priscillablock

Tags
Priscilla Block CMT Music Awards Justin Moore music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Dec 2023

Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Renowned indian music maestro Daler Mehndi continues to dominate the charts with a storied career of unprecedented hits

MUMBAI : Daler Mehndi, the legendary voice that has resonated through generations, continues to etch his name in the annals of the music industry with an unparalleled career marked by chart-topping hits.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Russian Stoner / Doom metal band Astrosail release new album 'Whole'

MUMBAI : Having gathered in 2015, already in 2016 the band released their debut EP "Okeah". After a few gigs in cult Moscow underground clubs, the band took a break and came back in 2023 with a new album "Whole".

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Tap your feet and bang your head to Super Monster Party 's latest video 'Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)'

MUMBAI : Everyone get ready to party with the latest single “Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)” from Florida’s Super Monster Party!

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Insanidade release live session rocklab, project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : The Brazilian band Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway" which was released in March this year.

read more

RnM Biz

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nora Fatehi’s collaborative spirit: Another international release scheduled for this global sensation……

MUMBAI : In the kaleidoscopic world of entertainment, few stars shine as brightly and diversely as Nora Fatehi. This bollywood diva has etched her...read more

2
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 concludes with grand musical finale

MUMBAI :  The Mahindra Kabira Festival  concluded its seventh immersive and experiential two-day sojourn on the historic ghats of Varanasi. The...read more

3
Varanasi comes alive with Kabir's verses as the 7th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival begins

MUMBAI : Varanasi's Guleria Ghat, with its ancient edifices, the sun-dappled Ganga and a sense of the serene, reverberated with the soul-stirring...read more

4
Renowned Haryanvi artist Addy Nagar, unleashes the vibrant beats of 'Beat Pe Halle' transcending regional boundaries

MUMBAI : Addy Nagar, the dynamic force behind the Haryanvi rap scene, is set to take the music world by storm with the release of his latest track...read more

5
Experience the magical fusion of melodies with 'Saiyaan Jee' - Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D's sensational collaboration!

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey like no other as emerging singer and actress Vanitaa Pande and well-known rapper-singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games