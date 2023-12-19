Priscilla Block's debut performance at bridgestone arena in support of old dominion

MUMBAI : Platinum selling artist, Priscilla Block, cut her teeth in Nashville as many other artists do - a grueling schedule of playing the bars on Broadway, sitting in rounds night after night and hoping one day to take the big stage in Nashville. For years, Priscilla performed at Pete & Terry's Tavern located at Bridgestone Arena, telling her bandmates that one-day they would make it inside and play that stage. On Saturday, December 16th, Priscilla's dreams came true as she took the stage in support of Old Dominion during their No Bad Vibes Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
(Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)
(Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)
