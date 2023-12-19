RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2023 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":

Diljit Dosanjh's partnership with global sensation Sia for "Hass Hass" created a sensation on Instagram. With the official video amassing 4.88 million views on YouTube, this fusion of Punjabi beats and Sia's commanding vocals has swiftly become a sensation, enchanting users across the globe with its infectious rhythm and energetic vibes.

Aparshakti Khurana's Chart-Topping "Kudiye ni" and latest heartbreak song “Tera Naam Sunke”:

Aparshakti Khurana's "Kudiye ni" conquered Instagram and topped music charts with its catchy beats and his engaging presence. Aparshakti's song has received 27 million views on YouTube. His latest release, "Tera Naam Sunke," already reached 4.38 million views, highlighting his versatility and continued success.

Shah Rukh Khan's Soulful Melody "Chaleya Jawan":

Bollywood's reigning monarch, Shah Rukh Khan, graced Instagram with the soul-stirring track "Chaleya" from his blockbuster film Jawan. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Kumaar, crafted this emotive rendition, evoking a wave of nostalgia and admiration for the timeless star. Remarkably, the official music video has garnered an impressive 249 million views on YouTube to date.

Vicky Kaushal's Heartfelt "Tere Vaaste":

Vicky Kaushal's presentation of "Tere Vaaste" from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke resonated deeply on Instagram. The song, sung by Varun Jain with a chorus by Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, and music by Sachin- Jigar has 313 million views on YouTube and features heartfelt lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Demonstrating emotional depth, the actor's sincere performance in the song touched fans, fostering a strong connection with the audience.

Ranveer Singh's Groovy "What Jhumka":

Ranveer Singh's lively song "What Jhumka" from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" gained 222 million views on Instagram. His energetic dance in the video went viral, with users creating multiple reels. Known for its catchy beats and Singh's captivating dance moves, the song became a popular choice, adding Bollywood glamour to users' feeds.

These Bollywood songs not only took Instagram by storm in 2023 but also showcased the industry's knack for creating musical enchantment that connects with a wide range of audiences. Which one is your personal favourite among these tracks?

Tags
Ranveer Singh Vicky Kaushal Shah Rukh Khan Arijit Singh Shilpa Rao Aparshakti Khurana Diljit Dosanjh Sia music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Dec 2023

Renowned indian music maestro Daler Mehndi continues to dominate the charts with a storied career of unprecedented hits

MUMBAI : Daler Mehndi, the legendary voice that has resonated through generations, continues to etch his name in the annals of the music industry with an unparalleled career marked by chart-topping hits.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Russian Stoner / Doom metal band Astrosail release new album 'Whole'

MUMBAI : Having gathered in 2015, already in 2016 the band released their debut EP "Okeah". After a few gigs in cult Moscow underground clubs, the band took a break and came back in 2023 with a new album "Whole".

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Tap your feet and bang your head to Super Monster Party 's latest video 'Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)'

MUMBAI : Everyone get ready to party with the latest single “Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)” from Florida’s Super Monster Party!

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Insanidade release live session rocklab, project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : The Brazilian band Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway" which was released in March this year.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2023

Slander and Alan Walker to headline Spring Festival : Lunar new year celebration in Brooklyn

MUMBAI :  Pulse Events has just announced the second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration taking place from Sunday, February 18 to Monday, February 19, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

top# 5 articles

1
A Tale of love and destiny! Nia Tripathi and Rohan Mehra’s Magnetic chemistry ignites in 'Meherbaani'

MUMBAI: "Meherbaani" brings together the captivating duo of Rohan Mehra and Nia Tripathi in a promising romantic love anthem. Their chemistry is...read more

2
Varanasi comes alive with Kabir's verses as the 7th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival begins

MUMBAI : Varanasi's Guleria Ghat, with its ancient edifices, the sun-dappled Ganga and a sense of the serene, reverberated with the soul-stirring...read more

3
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 concludes with grand musical finale

MUMBAI :  The Mahindra Kabira Festival  concluded its seventh immersive and experiential two-day sojourn on the historic ghats of Varanasi. The...read more

4
Ukraine's Scarleth returns with an empowering new video 'When the Day Comes'

MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English). Following the...read more

5
Slander and Alan Walker to headline Spring Festival : Lunar new year celebration in Brooklyn

MUMBAI :  Pulse Events has just announced the second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration taking place from Sunday, February 18 to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games