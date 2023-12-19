Insanidade release live session rocklab, project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : The Brazilian band Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway" which was released in March this year. “Dogs Of The Subway” brings a fusion of hard rock, proto-punk and echoes of Motörhead generating a direct, dirty, noisy but extremely well-executed sound. A true celebration of rock's original danger! The material was produced at Rock Lab Studio in Anápolis, directed by Rogério Almeida.
“Dogs Of The Subway” is Insanidade’s fourth album and third studio album. The album has nine tracks featuring practically all band influences, sounds ranging from traditional Rock n Roll, Punk to Hard Rock. Despite the band mixing almost all of its influences, it is an album based on Rock n Roll drinking from the source of The Stooges and MC5.
Live Session RockLab: 1 - Crazy Life 2 - Alone 3 - Give me Meth 4 - Drink and Destroy
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=697PfuPFKJY
The new release shows all the maturity of the group, with a cohesive, intense and energetic performance, with a modern touch along with the roots of punk rock.
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more
MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more
MUMBAI : Everyone get ready to party with the latest single “Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)” from Florida’s Super Monster Party!read more
MUMBAI : Daler Mehndi, the legendary voice that has resonated through generations, continues to etch his name in the annals of the music industry...read more
MUMBAI : Varanasi's Guleria Ghat, with its ancient edifices, the sun-dappled Ganga and a sense of the serene, reverberated with the soul-stirring...read more
MUMBAI : The rising force in progressive rock: Mr. GNG. Hailing from the vibrant cultural landscapes of India and France, this dynamic duo,...read more
MUMBAI – As the most wonderful time of the year fills the radio waves and streaming playlists with cheer, The American Society of Composers, Authors...read more