Varanasi comes alive with Kabir's verses as the 7th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival begins

MUMBAI : Varanasi's Guleria Ghat, with its ancient edifices, the sun-dappled Ganga and a sense of the serene, reverberated with the soul-stirring strains of music inspired by the 15th-century mystic-poet Kabir as the Mahindra Kabira Festival's 7th edition commenced today. Today was the first day of a rich two-day programme, which has been curated by the collaborative efforts of the Mahindra Group and pioneering art, culture and literature production company, Teamwork Arts.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Kabira Festival's 7th rendition has started on a captivating note. The day showcased serene morning music, enlightening heritage walks, delectable cuisine, and lively evening performances. Our aim is to bridge divides through the seamless integration of music and literature. We believe this cultural celebration serves as a meaningful platform to cultivate unity and understanding.”

The morning at Guleria Ghat commenced with a taus recital by Sandeep Singh, accompanied by Avirbhav Verma on the tabla. Expressing his enthusiasm at performing at the Mahindra Kabira Festival, Singh elaborated on the taus, stating, "Taus is a Persian word signifying peacock. In Indian classical music, taus is referred to as the Mayuri Veena due to its appearance and the melodic resonance it produces. This instrument, dating back to the 17th century, holds historical significance, with the 5th Sikh Guru, Shri Arjun Singh Ji, having played it at the Golden Temple in Amritsar."

The Morning Music programme also featured Bhuvnesh Komkali, grandson of the legendary Pt. Kumar Gandharva and a Hindustani classical vocalist, paying tribute to the centenary of Kumar Gandharva. Reflecting on the Mahindra Kabira Festival, Komkali expressed, "The idea behind the Mahindra Kabira Festival is truly beautiful. The Ganga ghat and the holy city of Banaras have always been a profound source of inspiration for me.” Discussing the pivotal role of Kumar Gandharva in music, he emphasised, "The credit for introducing Kabir to the stage of Indian Classical music should be attributed to Kumar Gandharva."

aAlso held at Guleria Ghat, the afternoon sessions proved to be enlightening with Professor Emerita, Stanford University, Dr. Linda Hess, also an author, translator, and scholar specialising in devotional/mystical poetry and in Kabir, engaging in a conversation with Sanjoy K Roy, Festival Producer, and Managing Director at Teamwork Arts. Reflecting on Kabir, Dr. Hess expressed, "For me, Kabir was not just a poet; he serves as an example of a human being who had profoundly remarkable experiences. He delved as deeply as possible into understanding human nature, our connection to everything and everyone, up to God."

The Evening Music programme began with a beautiful performance by Sunbeam School Varuna, followed by an evocative recital, called Parampara, by Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiar. It concluded with a superlative performance by Hindustani classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande. Speaking about her performance at the Festival, she said, "I have not restricted my performance to just Kabir. But anything which is synonymous to the Kabir principle. I have included sabadh kirtan from Guru Granth Sahib and Namdev bhajan, anything which coincides with philosophy of the Kabir." She further added, “Talking about Kabir Ashwini Bhide Deshpande said, "I don't look at Kabir as a person, I look at Kabir as a principle. It’s not just about a person who lived around 500 Years ago. He continues to live because his principles are immortal."

As the first day of the Mahindra Kabira Festival drew to a close, it left behind a medley of soul-stirring melodies and insightful discussions. Tomorrow, Purnesh Bhagwat will grace the stage with Kabir Bhajan during the Morning Music session. Following that, Kartikeya and Makrand will take the audience on a mystical flute journey. The afternoon promises engaging discussions, while the evening will be filled with musical performances by the Vasu Dixit Collective and the iconic Indian Ocean.