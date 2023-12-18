Ukraine's Scarleth returns with an empowering new video 'When the Day Comes'

MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English). Following the success of their 2019 album "Vortex," Scarleth continues to captivate audiences with their native Ukrainian language, delivering a powerful anthem symbolizing unwavering hope amidst the turmoil of war.

Stream the single on various platforms: https://bfan.link/koli-priyde-den

Scarleth's commitment to the transformative power of music shines through in "When the Day Comes" expressing a profound belief in a peaceful future. The track blends powerful melodies, intricate instrumentation, and poignant lyrics, showcasing Scarleth's musical prowess and dedication to addressing meaningful themes.

Renowned for their dynamic sound spanning heavy metal, power metal, and symphonic metal, Scarleth stands out as a leading force in the global metal scene. The success of their previous album "Vortex" solidified their status as a flagship act under Rockshots Records. With "When the Day Comes", Scarleth continues to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide.

This song symbolizes the invincible hope of people who live in a country engulfed in war. Scarleth sincerely believes that a peaceful future awaits all of us ahead.