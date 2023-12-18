RadioandMusic
News |  18 Dec 2023 12:14

T-Series’ 'Laadla' unleashes devotional rap mastery: Ikka’s tribute to Bholenath

MUMBAI : Rapper Ikka brings a fusion of dope infectious beats and trap music elements in his new song ‘Laadla’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Through this song, Ikka takes an unconventional route to express his ode to Bholenath in a rap form showcasing his artistic ability to reinvent himself with every release. After all the love received for Urvashi with MC Stan, Laadla is the second drop from Ikka’s album ‘Only Love Gets Reply.’ Sung and penned by Ikka himself, music production is done by Sanjoy.

The music video of ‘Laadla’, directed by Agan and Azeem Mann, features Ikka alongside Monica Sharma. The video is a visual feast, boasting cutting-edge visuals and modern contemporary aesthetics on par with international music videos.

Ikka expressed his excitement about the release of 'Laadla,' saying, "This track is very close to my heart and is a tribute to Bholenath. I wanted to create something that pushes the boundaries of what rap and hip-hop can be in the Indian music scene.”

Ikka’s Laadla from the album ‘Only Love Gets Reply’ is presented by T-Series and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

