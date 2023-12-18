T-Series’ 'Laadla' unleashes devotional rap mastery: Ikka’s tribute to Bholenath

MUMBAI : Rapper Ikka brings a fusion of dope infectious beats and trap music elements in his new song ‘Laadla’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Through this song, Ikka takes an unconventional route to express his ode to Bholenath in a rap form showcasing his artistic ability to reinvent himself with every release. After all the love received for Urvashi with MC Stan, Laadla is the second drop from Ikka’s album ‘Only Love Gets Reply.’ Sung and penned by Ikka himself, music production is done by Sanjoy.
The music video of ‘Laadla’, directed by Agan and Azeem Mann, features Ikka alongside Monica Sharma. The video is a visual feast, boasting cutting-edge visuals and modern contemporary aesthetics on par with international music videos.
Ikka expressed his excitement about the release of 'Laadla,' saying, "This track is very close to my heart and is a tribute to Bholenath. I wanted to create something that pushes the boundaries of what rap and hip-hop can be in the Indian music scene.”
Ikka’s Laadla from the album ‘Only Love Gets Reply’ is presented by T-Series and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more
MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more
MUMBAI : MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT stands as India’s groundbreaking rap reality television show that has given India’s desi hip-hop talent a platform...read more
MUMBAI – Packed with a sold-out crowd, the first-ever OnePlus AI Music Festival brought together a range of mesmerising performances. Held at the...read more
MUMBAI : The rising force in progressive rock: Mr. GNG. Hailing from the vibrant cultural landscapes of India and France, this dynamic duo,...read more
MUMBAI : In the kaleidoscopic world of entertainment, few stars shine as brightly and diversely as Nora Fatehi. This bollywood diva has etched her...read more
MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English). Following the...read more