News |  18 Dec 2023 13:10 |  By RnMTeam

Renowned Haryanvi artist Addy Nagar, unleashes the vibrant beats of 'Beat Pe Halle' transcending regional boundaries

MUMBAI : Addy Nagar, the dynamic force behind the Haryanvi rap scene, is set to take the music world by storm with the release of his latest track, "Beat Pe Halle." This much-anticipated single promises a fusion of infectious beats and Addy's distinctive rap style, creating an irresistible rhythm that transcends borders.

“Beat Pe Halle" is a celebration of the power of regional music reaching far beyond its origins. Addy Nagar skillfully weaves vibrant beats with his unique lyrical prowess igniting dance floors even in the Middle East. The accompanying music video, equally awaited by fans, is poised to be a visual feast, elevating "Beat Pe Halle" to new heights in the musical landscape

Addy Nagar, hailing from Haryana, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, especially known for his significant contributions to the Haryanvi rap scene. His previous track, 'Kaley Sheeshe,' garnered widespread attention, showcasing his ability to transcend regional boundaries with his music.

“Beat Pe Halle’ is a rhythmic journey that breaks boundaries. With pulsating beats, this track is a testament to the universal power of music. I wanted to showcase how regional vibes can make the world dance, transcending borders and connecting souls. I have tried to keep it as real and relatable to my listeners as possible, so that they can groove it wherever they- gym, work, on the way, house parties” says Addy Nagar

