News |  18 Dec 2023 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

OnePlus AI Music Festival culminates in a spectacular celebration of music and community

MUMBAI  – Packed with a sold-out crowd, the first-ever OnePlus AI Music Festival brought together a range of mesmerising performances. Held at the Manpho convention centre, the festival kickstarted with India’s very own Prog Bros, followed by one of the country’s most celebrated upcoming artists Kayan. As the sun began to set, the night shifted gears with Ritviz taking the stage. The night moved into maximum power when GRAMMY Award-winning producer and multi-platinum-selling electronic dance music icon Afrojack took the stage, taking the evening to a crescendo.

A night to remember, OnePlus delivered on its promise and commitment, giving its largest community in the world a celebration of the best that music has to offer. Reflecting on the festival's triumph, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, expressed profound gratitude, saying, "The OnePlus AI Music Festival was a manifestation of our commitment to the brand’s ever growing India community. It was inspiring to witness the convergence of diverse talents and the electric energy that filled the air. This festival was more than a musical event; it was a testament to the power of collaboration and the boundless creativity within our community."

Artists who graced the festival stage also shared their sentiments about the unparalleled experience:

GRAMMY Award-winning producer and multi-platinum-selling electronic dance music icon Afrojack said, “Tonight was a high-energy thrill ride. The crowd's enthusiasm was off the charts, and the energy exchange was electrifying. Connecting with fans was great, and this festival was quite the experience.

Sharing his thoughts on the festival, India’s biggest Independent Artist, Producer & DJ - Ritviz said, “Playing at the OnePlus AI Music Festival was quite the rush. The atmosphere was pulsating with energy, and seeing the crowd vibe with the music was an amazing sight.”

Swedish, Producer and DJ Diorange, known for their distinctive global sonic landscape had this to say, “Being part of the OnePlus AI Music Festival is a surreal experience. The fusion of bleeding-edge technology and music by the artists was very new to me. It's not just a performance; it's an exploration into the possible future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.”

Singer, producer-DJ and Model, Kayan said, “The OnePlus AI music festival was a really fun experience. The concept of how each artist made their songs and how it came through together was amazing to see. A really well put together show!.”

The OnePlus AI Music Festival showcased exceptional performances and served as a testament to OnePlus' commitment to pushing boundaries and celebrating creativity within its community. The festival's success underscores OnePlus' dedication to providing unique experiences that resonate with its ever growing user base.

