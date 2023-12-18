RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2023 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Nora Fatehi’s collaborative spirit: Another international release scheduled for this global sensation……

MUMBAI : In the kaleidoscopic world of entertainment, few stars shine as brightly and diversely as Nora Fatehi. This bollywood diva has etched her name in the annals of global stardom, especially for her mesmerizing collaborations with international sensations. Nora's journey is a tale of perseverance, talent, and a relentless pursuit of her dreams. Let us reminisce and take a look at some of her hits that charted her journey.

Two of Nora's earliest standout collaborations were the chart-topping "Dilbar Arabic Version" with Fnaire and “Pepeta” with Tanzanian artist Ray Vanny. This fusion created a cultural bridge that resonated across borders and was a testament to Nora's ability to seamlessly integrate diverse influences into her art.

In "Dirty Little Secret" with Zack Knight, Nora ventured into the realm of Western pop, effortlessly blending her style with the catchy beats of the British-Pakistani singer, thereby amalgamating different musical landscapes.

As the anticipation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 reached its peak, Nora added a touch of Bollywood magic to the global event with "Light the Sky." Singing in Hindi alongside Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, Nora brought a unique flavor to the anthem, showcasing her multicultural appeal on an international stage.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Nora Fatehi also recently grooved with Nigerian artist Rema in an impromptu collaboration that left fans clamoring for more. The video showcased Nora's spontaneity and her ability to connect with artists from diverse backgrounds, proving that music truly transcends borders.

Behind Nora's success lies a tunnel vision for her dreams. As she gears up for another release scheduled for early next year, fans can't help but wonder what groundbreaking fusion she has in store.

Tags
Nora Fatehi Ray Vanny Rema music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Dec 2023

Mr. GNG: Redefining progressive rock with 'Room 103'. An audio - visual experience

MUMBAI : The rising force in progressive rock: Mr. GNG. Hailing from the vibrant cultural landscapes of India and France, this dynamic duo, comprising Ishan Dave and Abhilash Sreekumar, is transcending musical boundaries with their immersive audio-visual rock experiences.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

OnePlus AI Music Festival culminates in a spectacular celebration of music and community

MUMBAI  – Packed with a sold-out crowd, the first-ever OnePlus AI Music Festival brought together a range of mesmerising performances.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

From Beats to Bars : Top 6 best performances of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT

MUMBAI : MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT stands as India’s groundbreaking rap reality television show that has given India’s desi hip-hop talent a platform to express themselves through their art.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

Ukraine's Scarleth returns with an empowering new video 'When the Day Comes'

MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English).

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

Experience the magical fusion of melodies with 'Saiyaan Jee' - Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D's sensational collaboration!

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey like no other as emerging singer and actress Vanitaa Pande and well-known rapper-singer Mellow D join forces to release their latest song, "Saiyaan Jee." Released by Saregama Music, This captivating track, infused with a perfect blend of

read more

RnM Biz

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

top# 5 articles

1
OnePlus AI Music Festival culminates in a spectacular celebration of music and community

MUMBAI  – Packed with a sold-out crowd, the first-ever OnePlus AI Music Festival brought together a range of mesmerising performances. Held at the...read more

2
Ukraine's Scarleth returns with an empowering new video 'When the Day Comes'

MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English). Following the...read more

3
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 concludes with grand musical finale

MUMBAI :  The Mahindra Kabira Festival  concluded its seventh immersive and experiential two-day sojourn on the historic ghats of Varanasi. The...read more

4
Experience the magical fusion of melodies with 'Saiyaan Jee' - Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D's sensational collaboration!

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey like no other as emerging singer and actress Vanitaa Pande and well-known rapper-singer...read more

5
From Beats to Bars : Top 6 best performances of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT

MUMBAI : MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT stands as India’s groundbreaking rap reality television show that has given India’s desi hip-hop talent a platform...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games