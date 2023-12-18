RadioandMusic
News |  18 Dec 2023 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Mr. GNG: Redefining progressive rock with 'Room 103'. An audio - visual experience

MUMBAI : The rising force in progressive rock: Mr. GNG. Hailing from the vibrant cultural landscapes of India and France, this dynamic duo, comprising Ishan Dave and Abhilash Sreekumar, is transcending musical boundaries with their immersive audio-visual rock experiences.

Describing their music as "Tenacious progressive rock with a call-back to the ’80s," Mr. GNG embodies a fusion of nostalgic '80s aesthetics and cutting-edge modernity. Their musical journey began in June 2021 when Ishan and Abhilash, familiar from their college days in the band ‘Realm of Shadows,’ reunited during the COVID lockdown. This chance online collaboration blossomed into their debut EP, 'EPonymous,' marking the inception of Mr. GNG.

The duo's synergy is palpable, with Ishan's vocals, guitars, and bass blending seamlessly with Abhilash's keyboards, drums, and backing vocals. Their shared passion for '80s aesthetics and a deep connection to rockstar culture culminated in the birth of "Mr. GnG," symbolising their influences and future aspirations.

"Room 103," their latest release, catapults listeners into an emotionally charged audio-visual journey. The track, a pinnacle of their artistry, explores the depths of heartbreak, blurring the lines between love and madness. Ishan Dave's poignant lyrics intertwine with Abhilash's dynamic production, crafting an immersive sonic experience. The song crescendos with a blazing guitar solo, mirroring the protagonist's intense emotional turmoil. Adding a cinematic dimension to the narrative, the accompanying visual masterpiece, produced by Flawed Film Factory and directed by Dev Mehta, elevates "Room 103" to a new level of storytelling. This track stands as a testament to Mr.GNG's ability to encapsulate the complexities of human emotion within their distinct musical lens.

With critical acclaim for their debut EP and an upcoming album alongside six eagerly anticipated music videos, Mr. GNG is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Their commitment to delivering high-quality, nostalgic music coupled with top-notch production values promises a unique and enthralling experience for music enthusiasts.

Join the immersive audio-visual experience and explore "Room 103" via

