News |  18 Dec 2023 13:19 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the magical fusion of melodies with 'Saiyaan Jee' - Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D's sensational collaboration!

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey like no other as emerging singer and actress Vanitaa Pande and well-known rapper-singer Mellow D join forces to release their latest song, "Saiyaan Jee." Released by Saregama Music, This captivating track, infused with a perfect blend of rap verses and Indian bandish melodies, promises to leave listeners spellbound.

In this remarkable collaboration, Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D showcase their exceptional talent and creativity. With their powerful and soulful voices, they effortlessly bring the lyrics to life, evoking emotions and painting vivid imagery in the minds of the audience.

The music for "Saiyaan Jee" is helmed by the incredibly talented Hiten Kumar, who has skillfully fused contemporary beats with traditional sounds, creating a truly unique and mesmerizing sonic experience.

Directed by the visionary Salem Khan, the accompanying music video for "Saiyaan Jee" is a visual spectacle that perfectly complements the song's essence. Fans of Vanitaa Pande, Mellow D, and enthusiasts of Indian music are in for a treat, as this collaboration is set to redefine the essence of contemporary music.

Talking about the same, Vanitaa Pande says, “I am thrilled and overjoyed to have released my latest song, 'Saiyaan Jee'! It has been an incredible journey, and I couldn't be happier with the response it's receiving. This song is not only a reflection of my passion for music and acting, but also a dedication to my amazing fans who have supported me throughout. The experience of bringing 'Saiyaan Jee' to life has been nothing short of magical, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my art with the world. Thank you for joining me on this exciting adventure!"

"Saiyaan Jee" by Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D is out now and is available on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss your chance to be captivated by this extraordinary musical creation!

Listen to the full song here - https://bit.ly/SaiyaanJee

