RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2023 17:50 |  By RnMTeam

From Beats to Bars : Top 6 best performances of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT

MUMBAI : MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT stands as India’s groundbreaking rap reality television show that has given India’s desi hip-hop talent a platform to express themselves through their art. The show has time and again been recognized for giving the spotlight to raw authentic voices and bringing the world of hip-hop to the forefront. Throughout the season, contestants have demonstrated that music is a universal language, showcasing its transcendent power through their performances

As the season comes close to the finale, let's take a look at the best performances from the show so far:

‘Street Celebrity’ by Kayden Sharma Took Hyderabadi Rap Nationwide

Kayden has evolved on the show immensely but his best performance remains his first, Street Celebrity wherein he passionately represented Hyderabad’s rap scene intending to take it to the next level. The infectious beats and Kayden’s heartfelt delivery turned the track into an overnight sensation amassing a whooping 19M+ views on YouTube and becoming a trending hit on Instagram. This defining performance catapulted Kayden into the national spotlight and solidified his status as a dynamic force in Indian hip-hop culture, connecting with fans from all corners of the country.

‘Ameeri’ by Mrunal Shankar: Aspirations Crafted bars  

Mrunak Shankar’s standout performance Ameeri is one of the best performances of the season which earned her the coveted ‘Performer of the Week’ title and the song stands at over 1.8M views on YouTube. This song beautifully explores the theme of wealth, blending perfect bars with hard-hitting lyrics. Mrunal’s delivery captured the audience's attention, making Amiri a hit and showcasing her prowess on MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT stage

‘Lo-Kal’ by Vijay Dada: The Mumbai Local Groove That Stole Hearts -

Vijay Dada, hailing from the Govandi-Mankhurd area in Mumbai, brought his signature Bambaiya touch, impressing the Squad Bosses and captivating the audience with his performances since the beginning. His magnetic performance Lo-Kal, a fun reggae-infused rap-ode to Mumbai Local, not only caught the attention of the Squad Bosses but also garnered over 289K views on YouTube. Squad Boss, Dino James even gave a standing ovation after the performance. It wasn't just a performance, it was the perfect essence of what Vijay Dada represents and what the audience enjoys at the same time. Lo-Kal emerged as one of the standout moments of the season, showcasing Vijay Dada’s ability to intertwine Mumbai’s spirit with his impeccable rap style.

‘Why’ by Bassick: Beyond the basic  

Bassick, a consistent standout performer on MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT gave a series of outstanding performances, but his song Why transcended the basics and resonated deeply with the audience and gathered more than 459K views over YouTube. By levelling up with each passing episode and upping his game; Bassick truly proved his worth on the show.  

‘Amravati Potta’ by 100RBH: A Cultural Anthem

100RBH, a conscious rapper from Amravati, has impressed audiences often with his impactful performances that tackle important issues through hard-hitting rhymes. He has amazed the Squad Bosses week-on-week, getting continuous Radio Hits from Badshah. His song, Amravati Potta, reflects his hometown and has become a cultural anthem with 2.8M views on YouTube, a standing ovation from Squad Bosses on his performance making it the best.

‘Main Aur Mere Rhyme Schemes’ - A Rhythmic Prowess by UDAY

UDAY, the youngest underground prodigy rapper on this show who has been known for his skills in ‘Battle rap’ for about nine years, gave a stunning performance on Main Aur Mere Rhyme Schemes. UDAY’s performance featured intricate rhymes and the usage of the longest word from the dictionary i.e. ‘pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis’, showcasing  his impeccable skill and lyrical prowess, UDAY left the Squad Bosses and Rap Supremo Badshah in awe, garnering enormous 641K views on YouTube

Tags
Kayden Sharma Mrunal Shankar Uday Bassick Vijay Dada Mtv Hustle represent 03 rappers artists HipHop music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Dec 2023

Mr. GNG: Redefining progressive rock with 'Room 103'. An audio - visual experience

MUMBAI : The rising force in progressive rock: Mr. GNG. Hailing from the vibrant cultural landscapes of India and France, this dynamic duo, comprising Ishan Dave and Abhilash Sreekumar, is transcending musical boundaries with their immersive audio-visual rock experiences.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

OnePlus AI Music Festival culminates in a spectacular celebration of music and community

MUMBAI  – Packed with a sold-out crowd, the first-ever OnePlus AI Music Festival brought together a range of mesmerising performances.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

Ukraine's Scarleth returns with an empowering new video 'When the Day Comes'

MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English).

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

Experience the magical fusion of melodies with 'Saiyaan Jee' - Vanitaa Pande and Mellow D's sensational collaboration!

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey like no other as emerging singer and actress Vanitaa Pande and well-known rapper-singer Mellow D join forces to release their latest song, "Saiyaan Jee." Released by Saregama Music, This captivating track, infused with a perfect blend of

read more
 | 18 Dec 2023

Renowned Haryanvi artist Addy Nagar, unleashes the vibrant beats of 'Beat Pe Halle' transcending regional boundaries

MUMBAI : Addy Nagar, the dynamic force behind the Haryanvi rap scene, is set to take the music world by storm with the release of his latest track, "Beat Pe Halle." This much-anticipated single promises a fusion of infectious beats and Addy's distinctive rap style, creating an irresistible rhyth

read more

RnM Biz

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

top# 5 articles

1
OnePlus AI Music Festival culminates in a spectacular celebration of music and community

MUMBAI  – Packed with a sold-out crowd, the first-ever OnePlus AI Music Festival brought together a range of mesmerising performances. Held at the...read more

2
Mr. GNG: Redefining progressive rock with 'Room 103'. An audio - visual experience

MUMBAI : The rising force in progressive rock: Mr. GNG. Hailing from the vibrant cultural landscapes of India and France, this dynamic duo,...read more

3
Nora Fatehi’s collaborative spirit: Another international release scheduled for this global sensation……

MUMBAI : In the kaleidoscopic world of entertainment, few stars shine as brightly and diversely as Nora Fatehi. This bollywood diva has etched her...read more

4
Ukraine's Scarleth returns with an empowering new video 'When the Day Comes'

MUMBAI : Ukrainian metal juggernaut Scarleth makes a triumphant return with their latest single,("When the Day Comes" in English). Following the...read more

5
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 concludes with grand musical finale

MUMBAI :  The Mahindra Kabira Festival  concluded its seventh immersive and experiential two-day sojourn on the historic ghats of Varanasi. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games