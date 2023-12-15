XG make their Japanese media debut on 'THE FIRST TAKE'

MUMBAI : the 7-member Hip-Hop/R&B girls' group XG, causing a sensation worldwide, makes their debut performance on Japanese media! Their song "SHOOTING STAR" is presented in a special one-take performance exclusively for "THE FIRST TAKE," highlighting the powerful rap verses and beautiful chorus parts in perfect harmony.

Details for the 388th episode from the YouTube channel "THE FIRST TAKE" have been announced.

In the 388th episode, XG, the 7-member HipHop/R&B-inspired girl group, who are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, makes their first appearance. Since their debut in 2022, they have been active outside Japan, attending global events such as ‘Head In The Clouds New York’ in May, ‘Head In The Clouds Los Angeles’ in August, ‘KCON LA 2023’ also in August, ‘FORMULA1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023’ in September and "SXSW Sydney" in November, making waves globally with unconventional style, fashion and extraordinary performances. In this performance, they will showcase ‘SHOOTING STAR’, a track expressing their heartfelt desire to grow into global artists. This special one-take performance for "THE FIRST TAKE" highlights the powerful rap part and beautiful harmony in the chorus. It marks their first performance on Japanese media.

. Program Details

XG – SHOOTING STAR / THE FIRST TAKE

https://youtu.be/bmvxEwYhxf8 .YouTube channel "THE FIRST TAKE"