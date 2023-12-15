Purified Records closes 2023 with Purified Fragments XVII

MUMBAI : Closing 2023 with a breathtaking selection of melodic gems, Purified Fragments returns for its seventeenth instalment. Featuring three pristine productions, this compilation showcases music by Italian producer biro, Polish artist Rafa’EL and Argentine duo Cimmerian & Luciano F.

Stream / Purchase: Purified Fragments XVII

Opening with Lost It All, biro conjures a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere, combining intricate instrumentation with mesmerising vocals. Floating into Soulmotion, Rafa’EL crafts a cinematic soundscape with encompassing strings and soaring synths. Closing the compilation with Cimmerian & Luciano F’s Interconnect, the producers invite listeners into a blissful dimension, brimming with uplifting synths and alluring melodies.



The Fragments XVII artwork displays a spectacular photograph of a jellyfish by Daniel Nicholson. Ancient inhabitants of the seas, jellyfish fascinate with their ethereal and often mesmerizing presence. These gelatinous organisms, encompassing a wide variety of species, have evolved an array of survival strategies, from venomous tentacles to bioluminescence. Their population dynamics, influenced by factors like warming waters and nutrient-rich habitats, underscore their adaptability to changing environments. Studying jellyfish's ecological roles is crucial as they influence marine food webs and serve as indicators of ocean health. Organizations like the Marine Biological Association contribute to the ongoing scientific exploration of jellyfish, shedding light on their importance in the larger context of marine ecosystems. Lack of comprehensive data makes it challenging to assess the conservation status of most jellyfish species according to the IUCN Red List.