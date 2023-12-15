Barcelona, Spain Punks Blowfuse release new single and video 'Move On'

MUMBAI : Influenced by 80’s and 90’s punk rock waves and the skateboard lifestyle, Blowfuse crafts a style all its own, mixing the aggressiveness of hardcore punk, the catchy melodies of 90’s punk rock, the powerful classic rock riffs, with acidic and paranoid lyrics.
The new single "Move On" is the first off the band's upcoming 4th studio album 'The 4th Wall' out March 1st, 2024.
"Move On is a call to action and change. Its direct message conveys a sense of empowerment and the necessity of freeing oneself from the past to find a new direction in life.", says singer Oscar Puig. "The detrimental habit of complaining and self-pitying won't do anything but increase frustration. Only by accepting reality and taking responsibility can you navigate towards a new direction."
"Move On" is otu now via SBÄM, HFMN Crew, Epidemic Records and Infected Records.
Stream the single here: https://bfan.link/blowfuse-move-on
Watch the video here:
Music video directed by Blowfuse 6 @puxxoo
