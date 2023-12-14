Music Festival Control ALT Delete Returns With Massive Lineup in January 2024!

MUMBAI: The 13th edition of the festival will take place at Roaring Farm in Malad, Mumbai. With 45 artists across 5 stages, the fest is set to host fresh sounds, diverse genres, scene favourites, and the excitement is building among independent music and culture fans. Operated independently without any sponsorship since its inception, the festival aligns with the genuine spirit rooted in ‘by the people, for the people.’ As is customary, attendees can choose their entry contribution through a PAY WHAT YOU WANT model at www.controlaltdelete.in. CAD also offers camping onsite for the complete festival experience. Here are some things that we feel make CAD a unique festival to talk about:

- Legacy of CAD (early performers are now stars) - We’ve had some of the country’s biggest artists perform at CAD at some point, before they rose to fame - Divine, MC Stan, Achint, Ankur Tewari, Dhruv Visvanath, Emiway Bantai, Seedhe Maut, and many more. We’re invested in bringing artists from different cities, localities, and areas, pushing sounds that are away from the mainstream and the talent pool of larger festivals.

- Variety / area / genre representation - Our aim is to get more communities involved, build flourishing scenes, and bring artists from different parts of the city and country to different stages. We have everything from hip hop to rock, and electronica to metal in one place!

- Community building & programmes - We are offering volunteering and skill-building programmes this year. Every year, we put together a team of volunteers who help manage and run the festival. We will also be introducing an apprenticeship programme in association with OffSet Education called ‘Off Course’ helping cultivate the next generation of sound engineers, light designers, stage technicians, and managers.

- All access for all ages, safe space for all ideologies - Since there is no fixed fee, it allows people of all ages to attend, eliminating social status and distinction of crowds. You can enjoy any music you like, and you can try discovering new music and genres too.

- Managed to raise INR 2,78,300 without even announcing the lineup - The faith in Control ALT Delete as an entity is strong, and people’s trust along with their generous contributions makes this festival thrive!

- Only festival to have an open PnL - All our accounts, from the very first edition, are online for everyone to see!