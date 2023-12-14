RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2023 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Music Festival Control ALT Delete Returns With Massive Lineup in January 2024!

MUMBAI: The 13th edition of the festival will take place at Roaring Farm in Malad, Mumbai. With 45 artists across 5 stages, the fest is set to host fresh sounds, diverse genres, scene favourites, and the excitement is building among independent music and culture fans. Operated independently without any sponsorship since its inception, the festival aligns with the genuine spirit rooted in ‘by the people, for the people.’ As is customary, attendees can choose their entry contribution through a PAY WHAT YOU WANT model at www.controlaltdelete.in. CAD also offers camping onsite for the complete festival experience. Here are some things that we feel make CAD a unique festival to talk about:

- Legacy of CAD (early performers are now stars) - We’ve had some of the country’s biggest artists perform at CAD at some point, before they rose to fame - Divine, MC Stan, Achint, Ankur Tewari, Dhruv Visvanath, Emiway Bantai, Seedhe Maut, and many more. We’re invested in bringing artists from different cities, localities, and areas, pushing sounds that are away from the mainstream and the talent pool of larger festivals.

- Variety / area / genre representation - Our aim is to get more communities involved, build flourishing scenes, and bring artists from different parts of the city and country to different stages. We have everything from hip hop to rock, and electronica to metal in one place!

- Community building & programmes - We are offering volunteering and skill-building programmes this year. Every year, we put together a team of volunteers who help manage and run the festival. We will also be introducing an apprenticeship programme in association with OffSet Education called ‘Off Course’ helping cultivate the next generation of sound engineers, light designers, stage technicians, and managers.

- All access for all ages, safe space for all ideologies - Since there is no fixed fee, it allows people of all ages to attend, eliminating social status and distinction of crowds. You can enjoy any music you like, and you can try discovering new music and genres too.

- Managed to raise INR 2,78,300 without even announcing the lineup - The faith in Control ALT Delete as an entity is strong, and people’s trust along with their generous contributions makes this festival thrive!

- Only festival to have an open PnL - All our accounts, from the very first edition, are online for everyone to see!

Tags
Music Festival Control ALT Delete music Singer
Related news
 | 14 Dec 2023

Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of the year.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

"Haan Bhool Ja" – A Musical Journey Through Friendship and Healing

MUMBAI: Yohan Marshall's latest song, "Haan Bhool Ja," is like a warm hug for anyone going through the ups and downs of love. It's that kind of song that hits you right in the feels, you know?

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

DefJam India unleashes a sonic masterpiece with Dino James and GD 47 in their debut collaboration single

MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases the unmatched talent of Indian rap's rising stars – GD 47 and Dino James.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

'Dastoor' Teaser: Babil Khan creates magic as he makes his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Love takes a new form with the beautiful tune of Madhosh Sa, OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Renzu Music is kickstarting the winter season by releasing a love-filled tune in the cosiest month of the year.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

SymphonyOS launches Pre-Saves on Audiomack and SoundCloud

MUMBAI : SymphonyOS, the product suite leading the charge in smart AI-powered marketing tools foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Playback Sensation Khushi Sadry Unveils Heartfelt Single, 'Tight Hug Sohneya' Capturing the Essence of Long-Distance Love

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud...read more

2
IndieA Records releases Jaise Mein Chaahun: A fusion of nostalgia and modernity with Aman Sagar and Bebhumika

MUMBAI: IndieA Records is all set to release "Jaise Mein Chaahun," a captivating musical collaboration featuring the soulful voices of Aman Sagar and...read more

3
The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Collection Rebel Diamonds Due Out December 8th

MUMBAI: Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory ‘best of’ album, set to feature a brand new...read more

4
Love takes a new form with the beautiful tune of Madhosh Sa, OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Renzu Music is kickstarting the winter season by releasing a love-filled tune in the cosiest month of the year. Sung by Archana Kamath...read more

5
'Dastoor' Teaser: Babil Khan creates magic as he makes his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents. After winning the critics and audiences...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games