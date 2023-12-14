RadioandMusic
Love takes a new form with the beautiful tune of Madhosh Sa, OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Renzu Music is kickstarting the winter season by releasing a love-filled tune in the cosiest month of the year. Sung by Archana Kamath Hegdekar and Gaurav Sarda, and composed by Gaurav Sarda, Madhosh Sa is a serene tune that will tug at your heart strings and will leave you yearning for love. Set in the tranquil valleys of Kashmir, the song is a reflection of peace, simplicity and true love.

Starring Salonie Patel and Mrinal Dutt, this soulful tune will make you believe that true love never dies, it’s always around. Speaking about the song and his experience shooting it, director Danish Renzu said, _“Madhosh Sa is a beautiful love song sung by our talent Archana Kamath Hegdekar at Renzu Music composed by Gaurav Sarda. It reminds you of simplicity and beautiful melodies which still resonate with music lovers looking for originality and subtle Indian music. We’re very much looking forward to the release.”

The heartwarming tune of Madhosh Sa is now out on Renzu Music’s YouTube channel.

Games