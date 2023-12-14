IndieA Records releases Jaise Mein Chaahun: A fusion of nostalgia and modernity with Aman Sagar and Bebhumika

MUMBAI: IndieA Records is all set to release "Jaise Mein Chaahun," a captivating musical collaboration featuring the soulful voices of Aman Sagar and Bebhumika. This dynamic duo, accompanied by the brilliant musical interpretation of Dropped Out, brings forth a contemporary masterpiece that explores the enigmatic nature of attraction.

"Jaise Mein Chaahun" explores an interesting concept of the mystery of attraction. Aman Sagar and Bebhumika, with their velvety melodies, guide listeners through the profound curiosity and the longing to decipher the thoughts of a significant other. The song's essence is elegantly captured in Dropped Out's contemporary interpretation of 70s soul and disco, creating a unique and mesmerizing musical experience.

"Dropped Out sent me this beat and it had such a nostalgic yet modern feel to it, that it was very easy to write from a place of pure fun and expression, while simultaneously tapping into my dance/soul music influences over the years. Bebhumika’s verse is so on point and makes the whole thing conversational and it was incredible co-producing this track with Dropped Out." expressed Aman Sagar.

“I had such a good time working on ‘Jaise Mein Chaahun’, it was such a breeze working on this record. From the conception of the idea of this song, down to finishing my verse within just a few hours, everything fell into place like it was meant to be. I can’t wait for the world to listen to this, this is just the beginning !“ shared Bebhumika.

“Aman and Bebhumika are extremely talented and this collaboration between us has created this beautiful piece that will definitely make a home in listeners’ hearts. The uniqueness of the song is the soul of it, making it one of a kind.” Said Dropped Out.

The track is infused with funk guitars, a precision rhythm section, and a blend of soulful vocals that make "Jaise Mein Chaahun" stand out as a fusion of nostalgia and modernity. The synergy between the artists and the rich musical arrangement promises to transport audiences into a world where emotions are expressed through the language of music.

IndieA Records continues its commitment to supporting emerging talent and pushing the boundaries of musical expression. "Jaise Mein Chaahun" is now available on all major streaming platforms.