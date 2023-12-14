RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2023 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

"Haan Bhool Ja" – A Musical Journey Through Friendship and Healing

MUMBAI: Yohan Marshall's latest song, "Haan Bhool Ja," is like a warm hug for anyone going through the ups and downs of love. It's that kind of song that hits you right in the feels, you know? With its catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics, it's like a companion for those tough moments when your heart's feeling a bit bruised. The song's all about being there for a buddy who's feeling blue.

Yohan wanted to capture that feeling of trying to dodge painful memories but realizing that facing them head-on is what really helps us heal. Teaming up with Lothika was a stroke of genius. Her voice adds this incredible depth, especially in the chorus and bridge. It's like she's speaking to your soul and making the song even more relatable. Now, what makes this song really cool is its simplicity.

Yohan made sure that the vocals and the beat take the spotlight. The music isn't trying to do too much, just enough to keep you hooked and feeling those emotions.

Let's talk about the video—Aarish Bhathena nailed it! It's this mix of carefree moments and those heart-tugging feelings. The visuals have this old-school vibe with a modern twist, telling a story that matches the emotions of the song. But wait, there's more! Yohan's not done yet. He's got two more songs in the pipeline, and he's keeping the lid tight on who he's collaborating with.

The excitement's real, folks! This year has been a whirlwind for him. He's been cooking up all sorts of tunes—pop, R&B, you name it! Plus, he's been rocking the stage with some big-shot artists like Oaff & Savera, Lisa Mishra, Manasi Scott, and of course, Lothika. There are some mega performances lined up, and Yohan's counting down the days to share those moments with everyone. "Haan Bhool Ja" isn't just a song; it's like a shoulder to lean on when you're feeling low.

Yohan's music has this magical way of connecting with the real stuff in life—the happy moments and the not-so-great ones. This song, in particular, hits home because it's all about friends and how music can help us heal. It's a reminder that even when things feel tough, there's always a song and a friend to make it a bit brighter.

Tags
Haan Bhool Ja music Singer
Related news
 | 14 Dec 2023

Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of the year.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

DefJam India unleashes a sonic masterpiece with Dino James and GD 47 in their debut collaboration single

MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases the unmatched talent of Indian rap's rising stars – GD 47 and Dino James.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

'Dastoor' Teaser: Babil Khan creates magic as he makes his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Love takes a new form with the beautiful tune of Madhosh Sa, OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Renzu Music is kickstarting the winter season by releasing a love-filled tune in the cosiest month of the year.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Collection Rebel Diamonds Due Out December 8th

MUMBAI: Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory ‘best of’ album, set to feature a brand new anthem ready to be sung at festivals across the world called “Spirit.” 

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

SymphonyOS launches Pre-Saves on Audiomack and SoundCloud

MUMBAI : SymphonyOS, the product suite leading the charge in smart AI-powered marketing tools foread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of...read more

2
Playback Sensation Khushi Sadry Unveils Heartfelt Single, 'Tight Hug Sohneya' Capturing the Essence of Long-Distance Love

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud...read more

3
IndieA Records releases Jaise Mein Chaahun: A fusion of nostalgia and modernity with Aman Sagar and Bebhumika

MUMBAI: IndieA Records is all set to release "Jaise Mein Chaahun," a captivating musical collaboration featuring the soulful voices of Aman Sagar and...read more

4
'Dastoor' Teaser: Babil Khan creates magic as he makes his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents. After winning the critics and audiences...read more

5
DefJam India unleashes a sonic masterpiece with Dino James and GD 47 in their debut collaboration single

MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games