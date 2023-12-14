RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2023 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

DefJam India unleashes a sonic masterpiece with Dino James and GD 47 in their debut collaboration single

MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases the unmatched talent of Indian rap's rising stars – GD 47 and Dino James. Their debut collaborative single, "11:11," not only marks a pivotal moment in their meteoric rise but also serves as a testament to their indomitable spirit and creative prowess.

"11:11" is a compelling narrative that weaves together the journeys of two extraordinary artists. GD 47, mentored by the esteemed Dino James during MTV Hustle, now stands shoulder to shoulder with his mentor, creating a powerful synergy that reverberates through every beat and lyric of the track. The single delves into their humble beginnings, reflecting on the struggles and triumphs that have defined their paths in the world of Indian rap. The track opens with GD 47's hard-hitting bars, offering a glimpse into his roots and the raw energy that sets him apart in the Punjabi rap scene.

Dino James, known as the voice of India's youth, follows with unruly and aggressive verses that assert his unwavering position at the top of the rap game. The mentor-protege dynamic is palpable, with each artist bringing their unique style and perspective to the table.

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LDmwlXv7Z_k?si=nrVVltlu1qP0o7o3" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Talking about the song and the collaboration, Dino James says, _“My heart fills with immense joy collaborating with GD 47 for this track. I have literally seen him evolve in front of me and being unstoppable. It was a great experience working on this insanely powerful track, I am sure people are going to love this collab.”

Sharing his excitement of working with his MTV Hustle Mentor, GD 47 shares,“Dino James is one of the most iconic rappers India has and first being his mentee and now collaborating with him is the best thing that can happen to an artist. He has been a great mentor in my journey and an even a greater co-artist. The making of the song was so smooth and was a learning experience in itself. Eagerly looking forward to listeners’ reaction to 11:11.”

Tags
DefJam India Dino James GD 47 music
Related news
 | 14 Dec 2023

Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of the year.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

"Haan Bhool Ja" – A Musical Journey Through Friendship and Healing

MUMBAI: Yohan Marshall's latest song, "Haan Bhool Ja," is like a warm hug for anyone going through the ups and downs of love. It's that kind of song that hits you right in the feels, you know?

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Love takes a new form with the beautiful tune of Madhosh Sa, OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Renzu Music is kickstarting the winter season by releasing a love-filled tune in the cosiest month of the year.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Collection Rebel Diamonds Due Out December 8th

MUMBAI: Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory ‘best of’ album, set to feature a brand new anthem ready to be sung at festivals across the world called “Spirit.” 

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Playback Sensation Khushi Sadry Unveils Heartfelt Single, 'Tight Hug Sohneya' Capturing the Essence of Long-Distance Love

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud Parsi girl hailing from Mumbai, releases her latest Punjabi single, "Tight Hug Sohneya." This soulful track, accompanied by a captivating music video,

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

SymphonyOS launches Pre-Saves on Audiomack and SoundCloud

MUMBAI : SymphonyOS, the product suite leading the charge in smart AI-powered marketing tools foread more

top# 5 articles

1
DefJam India unleashes a sonic masterpiece with Dino James and GD 47 in their debut collaboration single

MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases...read more

2
Playback Sensation Khushi Sadry Unveils Heartfelt Single, 'Tight Hug Sohneya' Capturing the Essence of Long-Distance Love

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud...read more

3
Renowned BBC Veteran and award-winning audio drama producer, Andrew Mark Sewell, joins NYF radio awards advisory board

MUMBAI  :  The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is thrilled to welcome Andrew Mark Sewell, Creative Director/Founder at B7 Media...read more

4
Arijit Singh live in concert's new date is January 27th, 2024 at Bihar Veterinary College Ground, Patna

MUMBAI : Patna , The anticipation is building, the excitement is palpable, and the stage is set for the most-awaited musical extravaganza in Bihar!...read more

5
Rachna Puri ,visionary owner of Vector Mob becomes the first to bring K- Pop sensation 'Aoora' to India

MUMBAI : Rachna Puri, the visionary and owner of Vector Mob, has once again proven her knack for groundbreaking collaborations and innovative...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games