'Dastoor' Teaser: Babil Khan creates magic as he makes his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents. After winning the critics and audiences with his brilliant act in the web show ’The Railway Men’, Babil Khan has yet again surprised fans with the teaser of his upcoming first-ever musical video.
Marking his long-anticipated musical debut, the music video titled ‘Dastoor’, features Babil Khan opposite singer and songwriter Jasleen Royal. Touted as one of the most exciting and biggest musical collaborations of recent times, the partnership between Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal is a delightful surprise that is ready to steal the hearts of the audiences. The sweet love song, shot in beautiful locales, features Babil Khan portraying an effortlessly charming and romantic persona for the first time.
The chemistry between the actor and singer in the ‘Dastoor’ teaser is already creating major noise, with fans eagerly awaiting the full song release. Sharing the teaser on her social media handle, Jasleen Royal wrote, “The #Heeriye Tour comes to an end with a new beginning! Babil and I present to you the teaser of "Dastoor"
Expressing his thoughts about the song and collaborating with Jasleen Royal, Babil Khan said, “‘Dastoor’ has a piece of my heart and it was wonderful teaming up with Jasleen for this. She’s not just a very talented singer but she even acts really well. She has started this new wave of music video cinema and it’s absolutely stunning and amazing. I’m so grateful to be a part of this and I am excited for everyone to see my first-ever music video soon.”
All praise for Babil Khan, Jasleen Royal said, “It’s been a pleasure and great luck collaborating with Babil. It’s a very special song and he certainly made it all the more special. I hope that audiences like what we have done with the song and give it the same kind of love which they always shower on both of us and all our works.” Post this beautiful song teaser release of Babil Khan’s ‘Dastoor’, we surely can’t wait to see him create magic in the official music video.
