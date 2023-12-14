RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2023 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

'Dastoor' Teaser: Babil Khan creates magic as he makes his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents. After winning the critics and audiences with his brilliant act in the web show ’The Railway Men’, Babil Khan has yet again surprised fans with the teaser of his upcoming first-ever musical video.

Marking his long-anticipated musical debut, the music video titled ‘Dastoor’, features Babil Khan opposite singer and songwriter Jasleen Royal. Touted as one of the most exciting and biggest musical collaborations of recent times, the partnership between Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal is a delightful surprise that is ready to steal the hearts of the audiences. The sweet love song, shot in beautiful locales, features Babil Khan portraying an effortlessly charming and romantic persona for the first time.

The chemistry between the actor and singer in the ‘Dastoor’ teaser is already creating major noise, with fans eagerly awaiting the full song release. Sharing the teaser on her social media handle, Jasleen Royal wrote, “The #Heeriye Tour comes to an end with a new beginning! Babil and I present to you the teaser of "Dastoor"

Expressing his thoughts about the song and collaborating with Jasleen Royal, Babil Khan said, “‘Dastoor’ has a piece of my heart and it was wonderful teaming up with Jasleen for this. She’s not just a very talented singer but she even acts really well. She has started this new wave of music video cinema and it’s absolutely stunning and amazing. I’m so grateful to be a part of this and I am excited for everyone to see my first-ever music video soon.”

All praise for Babil Khan, Jasleen Royal said, “It’s been a pleasure and great luck collaborating with Babil. It’s a very special song and he certainly made it all the more special. I hope that audiences like what we have done with the song and give it the same kind of love which they always shower on both of us and all our works.” Post this beautiful song teaser release of Babil Khan’s ‘Dastoor’, we surely can’t wait to see him create magic in the official music video.

Tags
Dastoor Babil Khan Singer songwriter Jasleen Royal
Related news
 | 14 Dec 2023

"Haan Bhool Ja" – A Musical Journey Through Friendship and Healing

MUMBAI: Yohan Marshall's latest song, "Haan Bhool Ja," is like a warm hug for anyone going through the ups and downs of love. It's that kind of song that hits you right in the feels, you know?

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Collection Rebel Diamonds Due Out December 8th

MUMBAI: Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory ‘best of’ album, set to feature a brand new anthem ready to be sung at festivals across the world called “Spirit.” 

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Playback Sensation Khushi Sadry Unveils Heartfelt Single, 'Tight Hug Sohneya' Capturing the Essence of Long-Distance Love

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud Parsi girl hailing from Mumbai, releases her latest Punjabi single, "Tight Hug Sohneya." This soulful track, accompanied by a captivating music video,

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Music Festival Control ALT Delete Returns With Massive Lineup in January 2024!

MUMBAI: The 13th edition of the festival will take place at Roaring Farm in Malad, Mumbai. With 45 artists across 5 stages, the fest is set to host fresh sounds, diverse genres, scene favourites, and the excitement is building among independent music and culture fans.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Rachna Puri ,visionary owner of Vector Mob becomes the first to bring K- Pop sensation 'Aoora' to India

MUMBAI : Rachna Puri, the visionary and owner of Vector Mob, has once again proven her knack for groundbreaking collaborations and innovative ventures.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more

Tuned Global powers sona.stream, the new artist-first streaming service

MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more

SymphonyOS launches Pre-Saves on Audiomack and SoundCloud

MUMBAI : SymphonyOS, the product suite leading the charge in smart AI-powered marketing tools foread more

top# 5 articles

1
DefJam India unleashes a sonic masterpiece with Dino James and GD 47 in their debut collaboration single

MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases...read more

2
Playback Sensation Khushi Sadry Unveils Heartfelt Single, 'Tight Hug Sohneya' Capturing the Essence of Long-Distance Love

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud...read more

3
Renowned BBC Veteran and award-winning audio drama producer, Andrew Mark Sewell, joins NYF radio awards advisory board

MUMBAI  :  The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is thrilled to welcome Andrew Mark Sewell, Creative Director/Founder at B7 Media...read more

4
Arijit Singh live in concert's new date is January 27th, 2024 at Bihar Veterinary College Ground, Patna

MUMBAI : Patna , The anticipation is building, the excitement is palpable, and the stage is set for the most-awaited musical extravaganza in Bihar!...read more

5
Rachna Puri ,visionary owner of Vector Mob becomes the first to bring K- Pop sensation 'Aoora' to India

MUMBAI : Rachna Puri, the visionary and owner of Vector Mob, has once again proven her knack for groundbreaking collaborations and innovative...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games