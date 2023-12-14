Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of the year. Celebrating his 60th birthday and 20 years of his successful real estate company Lotus Developers, Pandit is throwing what is expected to be the biggest bash of the year. Leading the attendees stretching across the entire galaxy of the industry, is megastar and chief-guest of the event Amitabh Bachchan.
Pandit posted on social media, a heartwarming glimpse of the moment he visited Big B's home to invite him. Sources say that the two have known each other for many years and share a very close bond. The superstar who rarely attends public events or private parties is hence making an exception this time and will grace Pandit's birthday celebrations. He also shares a close working relationship with Pandit, having worked in his recent productions 'Chehre' and 'Fakt Mahilao Maate.'
The news has created a massive buzz in the industry and all eyes are now on what is expected to be the most well-attended party of 2023. Watch this space for more details.
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association)read more
MUMBAI : Tuned Global, the leader in B2B streaming media services, has partnered with Sona, a neread more
MUMBAI : SymphonyOS, the product suite leading the charge in smart AI-powered marketing tools foread more
MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical journey through the pangs of long-distance love as playback singer and multifaceted artist Khushi Sadry, a proud...read more
MUMBAI: IndieA Records is all set to release "Jaise Mein Chaahun," a captivating musical collaboration featuring the soulful voices of Aman Sagar and...read more
MUMBAI: Known for his noteworthy performances, promising actor Babil Khan seems to be a man of many talents. After winning the critics and audiences...read more
MUMBAI: DefJam India, the vanguard of India's music industry, is proud to present a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends genres and showcases...read more
MUMBAI : The New York Festivals® 2024 Radio Awards competition is thrilled to welcome Andrew Mark Sewell, Creative Director/Founder at B7 Media...read more