Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of the year. Celebrating his 60th birthday and 20 years of his successful real estate company Lotus Developers, Pandit is throwing what is expected to be the biggest bash of the year. Leading the attendees stretching across the entire galaxy of the industry, is megastar and chief-guest of the event Amitabh Bachchan.

Pandit posted on social media, a heartwarming glimpse of the moment he visited Big B's home to invite him. Sources say that the two have known each other for many years and share a very close bond. The superstar who rarely attends public events or private parties is hence making an exception this time and will grace Pandit's birthday celebrations. He also shares a close working relationship with Pandit, having worked in his recent productions 'Chehre' and 'Fakt Mahilao Maate.'

The news has created a massive buzz in the industry and all eyes are now on what is expected to be the most well-attended party of 2023. Watch this space for more details.