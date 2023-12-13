Wynk Studio recognized for promoting North Easternmusic and artists

MUMBAI: In recognition of its efforts to drive increased visibility for North Eastern music and independent artists across the country, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio, Government of Nagaland and Theja Meru, Chairman, TaFMA (Task Force for Music & Arts) felicitated the Wynk Studio team on the sidelines of the recently concluded 24th edition of Hornbill Music Festival 2023 - India’s biggest music festival.

Theja Meru - Chairman TaFMA-Government of Nagaland, who himself is a huge music enthusiast, lauded the contribution that Wynk Music is making in the North-East region and said, "We are grateful that Wynk Studio is supporting and helping our artists from the North East get global exposure. We look forward to working closely with Wynk to explore more opportunities for the artists and for North-Eastern music to reach a wider audience all across the country”.

Wynk Studio has been organizing workshops, sessions and radio shows across the North East with an aim to engage with independent artists in the region and onboard them on WynkStudio. Wynk Music has also created a special playlist - "North East Indie" with the songs of these artists to drive their discovery and streams. This has led to an increase in the number of independent artists from the region joining the platform and finding a wider audience for their music. As a result, North Eastern music has also witnessed an increase in its discoverability and consequent streams on the platform.

In addition to this, Wynk Studio had five of its independent women artists perform at the Hornbill Music Festival. These women artists got an opportunity to showcase their talent at the prestigious music platform where the festival audience enjoyed the popular hits of these artists. Wynk Studio artists who featured at the music festival are - Raveena Paul, Reena, Sugandha Garg, Himani Kapoor and Bawari Basanti.

Wynk continues to endeavor towards driving language and artists diversity on its music app and has been consistently adding independent artists and music from across languages to its platform. This year, 55% of sign-ups on Wynk Studio have been from non-metro cities, highlighting how the platform has been a great enabler for independent artists from all over the country, especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This also enables Wynk to deepen its content library with diverse languages that these artists champion. Wynk also helps drive discoverability for these songs and artists enabling them to monetize their music.