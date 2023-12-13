Next Stop Hyderabad: King set to make a triumphant return with his music

MUMBAI : Hyderabad, get ready to witness the magic as King is all set to grace the stage at Aahwanam Resort on December 15th, 2023, marking his return to the city for the third time. Having previously performed in the city at Zomaland earlier this year, the New Delhi popstar is ready to bring his New Life India Tour to the City of Pearls. Presented by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water, the concert promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts, with Campus Shoes as the official fashion partner for the tour.

King's New Life India Tour has been a huge success, selling out shows in Delhi, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow. Fans have been in awe of the energy and passion on display throughout these performances, and there is an immense amount of excitement that Hyderabad will feel the same electric environment.

King has had an incredible year thanks to his latest album, ‘New Life’ which has chart-topping hits including Legends, High Hukku, Tu Jaana Na Piya and Sarkaare. Given the record's performance on international charts, it looks like the singer will have another hit album.

On speaking about his upcoming performance in Hyderabad, King said – "I'm thrilled to be back in Hyderabad for the second time after a year, reconnecting with my incredible Kingsclan. The love and support from my fans have been overwhelming, and I can't wait to share this moment with you all."

King’s New Life India Tour will make its next stop in Ahmedabad on 17th December and Mumbai on 24th December.