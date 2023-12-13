RadioandMusic
Globally acclaimed ‘Pathaan’ composer and India’s Leading Musician and Singer Shekhar Ravjiani release his 14th independent single of 2023 - 'Ishq-E-Mareez' featuring his 17-year-old prodigy from Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music

MUMBAI - India’s Leading Musician and Singer Shekhar Ravjiani, under his record label Garuudaa Music, has unveiled his 14th single of the year titled ‘Ishq-E-Mareez’. The song is composed and sung by Shekhar Ravjiani, written by Rajat Arora and features Anuj Danait, Shivam Sengupta and Zehlin, a talented 17-year-old student from Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music (GSSRSM)

This song marks a significant milestone in the mentorship journey initiated by Shekhar Ravjiani, in association with Global Schools Group (GSG), fostering the next generation of musical prodigies.

In an interactive session at the press conference that marked the launch of ‘Ishq-E-Mareez’ at GSG’s Witty International School today, Shekhar Ravjiani along with GSG India Country Director Mr. Ashish Tibdewal, and Zehlin addressed the head of media personnel about the song and the vision behind it. GSF Chairman Mr Atul Temurnikar was also present.

Shekhar Ravjiani addressed the press conference saying "Zehlin, who hails from Global Indian International School, one of the 12 institutions under GSG, has been one of my most promising students and I am very proud to see her shine as she features as one of the vocalists in my latest single.”

The 17-year-old student said “I am so grateful to Global Schools Group, Mr. Ravjiani, my family, and everyone who supported me in making this happen. It’s truly a dream come true moment and I believe that this amazing opportunity will pave the way for my future in the music industry.”

The GSSRSM, a brainchild of Shekhar Ravjiani, was started in collaboration with GSG three years ago. The school of music stands as a testament to his commitment to nurturing artistic talent. Through this collaboration, aspiring musicians like Zehlin gain unparalleled access to top-quality training, learning materials, and a rich repository of videos and audio examples, to hone their inherent skills under Shekhar’s mentorship.

GSG, an initiative of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF), has 12 international schools around the world in its network where 45,000 students from 70 nationalities study. The network believes in holistic education, beyond academic knowledge, and is dedicated to providing platforms for its students to excel.

GSG India Country Director Mr. Ashish Tibdewal says “Our focus has been on identifying, grooming, and promoting talent like Zehlin’s by providing our students with the platform and resources to reach their potential across various domains. We have multiple programmes with industry associations in the fields of Sports, Science and Technology, Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Performing and Fine Arts that offer our students the opportunity to excel in their areas of interest”

The school has successfully groomed the talents of many students, spanning various aspects of music, including singing, playing musical instruments, composing, and lyrics writing.

GSF Chairman Atul Temurnikar expressed pride at the achievement of the student, and said it was great to see one of our students’ reach such high echelons of success at such a young age “We are happy that our effort to give wings to our student aspirations is bearing fruit. The collaboration with Shekhar was always meant to be an addition to our excellent academia, and Zehlin’s success proves that we are on the right path.”

Shekhar's commitment to musical education extends beyond the borders of the GSSRSM. Through engaging workshops and collaborations, he has enriched the musical landscape in schools affiliated with the Global Schools Group, reaching students in India, UAE, Japan, Malaysia, and other countries.

ABOUT GSSRSM

Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music is a joint collaboration between Shekhar Ravjiani and Global Schools Group, with the aim to mentor and groom musically gifted students at K12 school level.

In the last three years, GSSRSM has given a chance to hundreds of students, under Shekhar’s mentorship, to polish their inherent talents. The students of GSSRSM are chosen from any of the existing 64 campuses which fall under GSG, after a rigorous selection process.

GSG, an initiative of Global Schools Foundation, has a strength of 45,000 students studying in its 12 schools spread across Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. Students of GSG also excel in academic pursuits, with more than 100 IB toppers and more than 900 IGCSE A* and A scorers. In its more than 20 years of existence, GSG schools have won more than 500 awards for excellence in education.

Watch the song here-

