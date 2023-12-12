RadioandMusic
News |  12 Dec 2023 15:52

Shruti Hassan to perform for the North East Festival with her band in Delhi

MUMBAI : Actress-Musician Shruti Haasan who began the year with a bang with two blockbusters, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, intends to end the year on a high note as well. She is all set to perform live at the North East Festival in Delhi on 23rd December.

Fans of the actress are in for a treat as her much anticipated film Salaar hits the screens worldwide a day prior. Shruti also recently released her single ‘Monster Machine’ which clocked over 1.8 million views on Youtube to date and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Elaborating further on her performance at the North East Festival, a source close to the actress states, “Shruti loves performing on stage and her energy is infectious. She has performed at several prestigious venues in London and is looking forward to her Delhi gig where she will be performing her original tracks along with her band. Barring Shruti the three day festival will also see singers Papon and Zubeen Garg performing along with acts by Anoushka Maskey, Wangden Sherpa and Shady Mellow” he says.

