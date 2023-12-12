Harrdy Sandhu delivers a powerpack concert in Indore surprises his fans with 'Arjun Vailly’! from Animal

MUMBAI : The renowned musician and actor Harrdy Sandhu mesmerised his Indore fans, at The Rajbaag, when he began his ‘In My Feelings’ India tour in collaboration with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights and association Tuborg Zero Soda. Another highlight from the electrifying performance was when Sandhu surprised his fans with a stunning performance on the trending Animal movie soundtrack song 'Arjun Vailly.'

As soon as Harrdy began singing the fans could not stop themselves and joined their favourite singer in the singing and dancing to the hit song. Everyone was mesmerized by his magnetic presence. His strong voice echoing and charmed the crowd with a spell that left them speechless. Harrdy's performance was a shared experience of musical excitement rather than nothing more than a show.

Harrdy, the immensely outstanding performer, has had an incredible tunes with chart-topping songs. Songs like 'Psycho,' 'Gal Meri,' 'Bijlee Bijlee,' 'Kya Baat Hai,' and 'Titliyaan' not only grabbed fans with their addicting beats, but also secured a place at the top of the music charts. Harrdy's unique blend of musical prowess and engaging lyrics has undoubtedly secured his position as a chart-topping event, leaving a lasting mark on contemporary music worldwide.

The 'In My Feelings' tour is set to continue its journey, with upcoming stops in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar. With the Tuborg Zero Soda, this tour promises to be a refreshing blend of music, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.