RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2023 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Harrdy Sandhu delivers a powerpack concert in Indore surprises his fans with 'Arjun Vailly’! from Animal

MUMBAI : The renowned musician and actor Harrdy Sandhu mesmerised his Indore fans, at The Rajbaag, when he began his ‘In My Feelings’ India tour in collaboration with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights and association Tuborg Zero Soda. Another highlight from the electrifying performance was when Sandhu surprised his fans with a stunning performance on the trending Animal movie soundtrack song 'Arjun Vailly.'

As soon as Harrdy began singing the fans could not stop themselves and joined their favourite singer in the singing and dancing to the hit song. Everyone was mesmerized by his magnetic presence. His strong voice echoing and charmed the crowd with a spell that left them speechless. Harrdy's performance was a shared experience of musical excitement rather than nothing more than a show.

Harrdy, the immensely outstanding performer, has had an incredible tunes with chart-topping songs. Songs like 'Psycho,' 'Gal Meri,' 'Bijlee Bijlee,' 'Kya Baat Hai,' and 'Titliyaan' not only grabbed fans with their addicting beats, but also secured a place at the top of the music charts. Harrdy's unique blend of musical prowess and engaging lyrics has undoubtedly secured his position as a chart-topping event, leaving a lasting mark on contemporary music worldwide.

The 'In My Feelings' tour is set to continue its journey, with upcoming stops in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar. With the Tuborg Zero Soda, this tour promises to be a refreshing blend of music, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Tags
Harrdy Sandhu Arjun Vailly Singer actor music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Dec 2023

Shruti Hassan to perform for the North East Festival with her band in Delhi

MUMBAI : Actress-Musician Shruti Haasan who began the year with a bang with two blockbusters, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, intends to end the year on a high note as well. She is all set to perform live at the North East Festival in Delhi on 23rd December.

read more
 | 11 Dec 2023

VICE Studios Shines Beyond Filmfare win; spotlight on groundbreaking series 'Rainbow Rishta'

MUMBAI – Trailblazing production house Vice Studios, is making headlines not only for its recent Filmfare win for Best Non-fiction Original of 2023 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' but also for its groundbreaking show ‘Rainbow Rishta’, which has been receiving widespread acclaim for its bold exploration of

read more
 | 11 Dec 2023

Antwerp, belgium shoegazers newmoon release new single plus video 'Eternal Fall' off upcoming album : 'Temporary Light', out in march 2024

MUMBAI : Newmoon is a shoegaze band hailing from Antwerp, Belgium, known for their dreamy melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and emotive lyrics.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2023

Wynk Studio Spotlights its Independent Women Artists at Hornbill Music Festival

MUMBAI: Wynk Studio - India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, celebrated five of its women artists at the Hornbill Music Festival – India’s biggest music festival.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2023

Get set INDORE, Harrdy Sandhu is all set to rock the stage with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights 'In My Feelings' India Tour

MUMBAI : Singer and Actor Harrdy Sandhu is all set to embark on his first ever India tour ‘In My Feelings’ in partnership with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights. The tour kickstarts at Indore on the 9th of December 2024, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar to follow.

read more

RnM Biz

Prime Video to Premiere its Original reality series to discover and empower india’s most promising startups, Mission Start Ab, on December 19

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, announced the premiere of itsread more

Global Music Industry Unites : International Music Creators Seminar 2023 Spurs collaborations, advocacy, and visionary discourse

MUMBAI : The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) hosted the International Music Creators Semread more

MY FM launches the 10th season of 'Rangrezz'

MUMBAI : MY FM proudly presents the 10th season of Rangrezz, the biggest painting competition of read more

The Mill - A Technicolor Creative Studios collaborates with multiple Grammy Awards-winning musician Ricky Kej and UNICEF India for an Animated Masterpiece 'LiFE Song'

MUMBAI : World-renowned musical composer Ricky Kej is enchanting audiences once again with his laread more

India gets its much-awaited community for women in the music industry with Women of Music India

MUMBAI : The Women of Music India (WOMI) has officially opened its doors for membership.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti Hassan to perform for the North East Festival with her band in Delhi

MUMBAI : Actress-Musician Shruti Haasan who began the year with a bang with two blockbusters, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, intends to end...read more

2
Harrdy Sandhu delivers a powerpack concert in Indore surprises his fans with 'Arjun Vailly’! from Animal

MUMBAI : The renowned musician and actor Harrdy Sandhu mesmerised his Indore fans, at The Rajbaag, when he began his ‘In My Feelings’ India tour in...read more

3
Antwerp, belgium shoegazers newmoon release new single plus video 'Eternal Fall' off upcoming album : 'Temporary Light', out in march 2024

MUMBAI : Newmoon is a shoegaze band hailing from Antwerp, Belgium, known for their dreamy melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and emotive lyrics. With...read more

4
VICE Studios Shines Beyond Filmfare win; spotlight on groundbreaking series 'Rainbow Rishta'

MUMBAI – Trailblazing production house Vice Studios, is making headlines not only for its recent Filmfare win for Best Non-fiction Original of 2023 '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games