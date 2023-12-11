RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2023 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

VICE Studios Shines Beyond Filmfare win; spotlight on groundbreaking series 'Rainbow Rishta'

MUMBAI – Trailblazing production house Vice Studios, is making headlines not only for its recent Filmfare win for Best Non-fiction Original of 2023 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' but also for its groundbreaking show ‘Rainbow Rishta’, which has been receiving widespread acclaim for its bold exploration of the LGBTQI community. 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' is Vice Studio’s first series created for Amazon Prime Video, the second of which, 'Rainbow Rishta', creatively led by filmmaker Jaydeep Sarkar, was released just last month to widespread critical acclaim.

While the Filmfare win has undoubtedly solidified Vice Studio's position as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry, the studio aims to captivate audiences worldwide with a diverse range of compelling narratives. The expansion of the content library reinforces VICE Studios commitment to delivering high-quality, thought-provoking, and culturally relevant content across various platforms.

Samira Kanwar, head of Vice Studios in India, said, “At VICE, our commitment to create unique and inclusive stories is resonating with the audience around the globe. This is great validation for the hard work that we as a team have been doing for the last 5 years and breaking ground in non-fiction storytelling and proving that it is not only important, but there is also an audience for it in India. Winning a Filmfare award is a tremendous achievement, and we're thrilled about it, we hope our success goes beyond that.”

Adding to this, Nilesh Zaveri, Managing Director, APAC, Vice Media said, “In 5 years, Vice Studios has become the frontrunner for documentary content in the Indian OTT space, with over 30 hours of content across major streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, with more in the pipeline, as it settles into the ever-changing Indian media landscape as the go-to studio for fact-based content. From hard hitting true crime documentaries, to character-focused, heartfelt docuseries about art, culture, and real stories about real people.”

As Vice Studios continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, it remains dedicated to its mission of creating content that reflects the richness and diversity of the human experience.

