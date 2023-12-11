RadioandMusic
Antwerp, belgium shoegazers newmoon release new single plus video 'Eternal Fall' off upcoming album : 'Temporary Light', out in march 2024

MUMBAI : Newmoon is a shoegaze band hailing from Antwerp, Belgium, known for their dreamy melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and emotive lyrics.

With two acclaimed albums and a 7” EP already under their belt, the band continues to create a world where shoegaze, post punk and alternative rock meet.

The band's upcoming album "Temporary Light," (out March 22, 2024 via PIAS Recordings (EU) and Quiet Panic (US), marks the next step in their musical evolution, showcasing their growth as a band and their dedication to creating transformative music.

Of the album's second single "Eternal Fall" , vocalist Bert Cannaerts says, "While writing we knew we wanted to incorporate some new elements. We all have a love for less traditional music and have always looked at ways to introduce some of the elements into our own songs. “Eternal Fall” is the result of that. Working on this song was very refreshing for us. I remember referencing stuff like Massive Attack and loads of ambient music while writing it. Definitely a song that feels very different yet familiar at the same time for us."

Brace yourselves for an enchanting musical journey as Newmoon, the acclaimed shoegaze band from Antwerp, Belgium, unveils the first single ("Fading Phase") off their third studio album "Temporary Light." The brand-new release promises to mesmerize fans and captivate new listeners.

“Temporary Light” weaves a sonic tapestry that harks back to the band’s roots, yet retains a fresh approach that keeps their music alluring. Blending airy vocals with lush guitars, Newmoon creates an immersive sound that sweeps listeners off their feet into a striking world that feels distant yet familiar at the same time.

Joined by new drummer, Conor Dawson, "Temporary Light'' marks an exciting chapter in Newmoon's evolution. The band's signature feel for grand yet delicate melodies are enriched by Dawson's rhythmic finesse, adding a layer of depth and musicality to their songs.

After a more melodic approach on their previous release, Newmoon returns to embrace their abrasive, dreamy and ethereal sound on “Temporary Light”. With their blooming guitars and gracefully haunting melodies, they captivate listeners throughout the 8 tracks. From gentle melodies and catchy hooks to plush walls of guitars and pummeling drums.

“Thick layers of guitars always felt natural to us, and are kind of our main thing. We wanted to explore some ideas that have been in the back of our mind ever since we started this band,” says Bert Cannaerts. “As soon as we let go of trying to write a specific type of album, the songs grew organically and everything just clicked.”

Having previously recorded “Space” and the band’s debut EP “Invitation To Hold”, Newmoon enlisted engineer and producer Thomas Valkiers again to record “Temporary Light”. Additionally, Simon Scott of Slowdive, renowned as one of the key people within the shoegazing genre, is responsible for mastering, truly elevating the sound of "Temporary Light".

For the cover art, the band contacted Brussels-based American painter Janise Yntema. “When we saw her painting everything just clicked,” explains Cannaerts. “We were immediately drawn to it and it felt like it fit the theme of the album so well. We got her permission right as we went into the studio so it also gave us some form of visual reference while recording.” The original painting is from 2019 and is titled ‘Morning Sky’."

"Temporary Light" will be out on March 22, 2024 via PIAS Recordings (EU) and Quiet Panic (US).

