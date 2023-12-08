What else to look forward to at Magnetic Fields 2023

MUMBAI – Globally recognised for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to represent an India that is embracing of its past, and future-facing in its outlook. The ninth edition of the festival will be held from December 9 to 11.

In addition to music, Magnetic Fields programs multiple content streams like storytelling in the form of Magnetic Words, offers interactive and immersive installations.

A late but stunning addition is the Berlin-based Canadian DJ and innovator Deadbeat who has been releasing his own special blend of dub laden, minimal electronics since 2000. His quirky, not-quite-dance-floor techno, or rumbling digital dub will surprise and delight attendees at the BUDx North Stage lineup.

Corona Sundowner

Everyone’s favourite sunset stage, Corona Sundowner returns featuring a brand-new live show titled ‘Etymon’ from Delhi-based producer Vridian as well as an infectious set from the capital-based composer Alboe. Other notable performances include Bangalore-based DJ and producer Unnayanaa’s new live set ‘Osmosis’, and debut sets by up-coming producers, Sanoli Chowdhury and Angus 12. Also presenting a live set will be American producer and trumpet player Kareem Ali.

Magnetic Words

Storytelling is an intrinsic part of music festivals around the world, and Magnetic Fields was the first music festival in India to bring together tellers of tales from India and around the world.

For the 2023 edition, our collaboration with creative lifestyle magazine Platform returns with four speakers. Scheduled for Saturday afternoon at The Peacock Club, Magnetic Words x Platform showcase will feature award-winning director and screenwriter Kanu Behl whose latest film, the psychosexual drama Agra premiered in the Director’s Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival to a standing ovation, model-turned-photographer Sheetal Mallar, who – in her work – focuses on the delicate, unspoken relationships that bind people to places, and on the layers of active and latent signals by which individuals signal their identity and aspirations; urban fusion and spoken word artist Nysza (pronounced nice-huh) and Magnetic Fields co-founder and folk music NGO Puqaar founder Abhimanyu Alsisar.

Creative Barter

An important feature of the Magnetic Fields experience is the creative barter application wherein attendees write in with an idea of how to engage their fellow attendees via art, design, or technology.

This year, three workshops and experiences impressed us more than the others. These include ‘Souveniers of the Earth’ which is a mud work workshop, a block printing workshop that pays ode to the region, and Scentscape by HAVAH, an installation and perfume creation workshop.

Installations - Compass Presents Teleconfusion

Teleconfusion is a playful interactive installation – a network of phones designed to delight, confound and connect. These interactive messaging systems are installed around the festival and invite attendees to be imaginative, cheeky, or just randomly inspired.

Teleconfusion has featured at Glastonbury Festival, Shambala, Boomtown Fair, the Watershed’s BFI Gothic Season, Larmer Tree and Balter, and returns to #MagFields2023.

Sustainability

The team has over the years been taking steps towards making Magnetic Fields a more sustainable festival by doing as much as they can to respect the land and people of Alsisar. The festival encourages a mindful approach to consumption during the weekend and provides attendees with solutions on how they can help.

The festival continues to work with waste management experts SKRAP to optimize waste segregation and recycling and has previously worked with a third-party environmental impact auditor, Pranoy Thipaiah to assess impact from pollution (including noise) to soil fragility, water usage, electricity usage and carbon footprint.

In addition, the festival is focusing on general reduction in flex or single use printing, avoiding single-use plastic on site (other than water bottles) and encourages use of biodegradable plates and cutlery, alongside providing attendees with free water refill stations. The festival also encourages attendees to carry their own reusable cups for coffee and drinks.

About Magnetic Fields

Magnetic Fields is an independent festival that was founded by artists for like-minded people. The festival is made possible with support from Jameson, Ray-Ban, Budweiser, Resident Advisor, Pursue and more.



