Irish post punk and darkwave band MOVMENT release new album 'Reinvention'

The new album REINVENTION explores life. We are all on a journey. It will end. We live inside our heads. We will soon cease to be as we are. From it there is no escape. The sparkle disappears. Would we just wait for it to happen? Understand it, desire it. Go by what you feel. Become what you can be. Believe in being able to move on. Reinvent you. They still believe.
REINVENTION is an album of unsettling energy with sinister guitar tones, darkwave hypnotic synths, turbulent guitars and bass, gravelly intense vocals. A deeper purpose lives within the walls of the mind. Immerse yourself in a classic goth synth rock treasure trove.
REINVENTION by MOVMENT on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3SViTXc
MOVMENT video for the song THE LIGHT GOES OUT:
MOVMENT are an alternative post punk band from Ireland. They have released 2 albums, Broken Down and Transformation, and 1 EP, Red Death Sessions.
Movment have been writing songs together for a long time. They create music, sounds and noise that is straightforward and they tell it like it is. They use drums, bass, guitars, synths, and tools that excite them. Atmosphere, turbulence, and truthfulness are at the heart of what they do. They are dark, strong, immediate, and real. Through their music you meet them face to face.
MUMBAI : The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) hosted the International Music Creators Semread more
MUMBAI : MY FM proudly presents the 10th season of Rangrezz, the biggest painting competition of read more
MUMBAI : World-renowned musical composer Ricky Kej is enchanting audiences once again with his laread more
MUMBAI : The Women of Music India (WOMI) has officially opened its doors for membership.read more
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, toread more
The new album REINVENTION explores life. We are all on a journey. It will end. We live inside our heads. We will soon cease to be as we are. From it...read more
MUMBAI : The wait is finally over as Goa Sunsplash, India’s premier reggae music festival, is back and bigger than ever, in collaboration with Zomato...read more
MUMBAI : Get set to welcome the new year with laughter galore as the popular comedian Kanan Gill embarks on the first leg of his much-awaited India...read more
MUMBAI : Yash, also referred to as Rocking Star Yash by millions of his fans, has garnered a massive fanbase owing to his breakthrough filmography,...read more
MUMBAI: National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!Rockstar DSP, a National Film Award-winning music composer, is...read more