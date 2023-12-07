RadioandMusic
07 Dec 2023

Gear Up Pune! As King is all set to spread his magic in the city

MUMBAI : After putting up a historic show in his home town Delhi, King is all set to perform in Pune on December 8th as a part of his New Life India Tour which is presented by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water. The concert will take place at Amarnora Mall in Pune. King began his India tour with a sold out show in Bengaluru, followed by Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi.

This will be King's second performance in Pune. He previously performed for the Punekars during Holi earlier this year. Excited to return to the city, the New Delhi pop star remains grateful for all the love and support he received during his first visit.

KING has had a fantastic year with his hit songs 'Sarkaare', 'High Hukku', 'Tu Jaana Na Piya' and 'Legends' from his latest album 'New Life' making it to the top global charts. In addition, 'Maan Meri Jaan' was recently announced as the most streamed song on Spotify Wrapped in 2023.

Talking about his upcoming concert in Pune, King said: “Punekars truly know how to enjoy music, and I am coming to Pune to make them dance and enjoy to my music. Looking forward to putting up a great show in Pune again”.

Campus Shoes is the official fashion partner for the tour. After Pune, King's next stops for the India tour include Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Goa which is scheduled for December 2023.

