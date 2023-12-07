RadioandMusic
News |  07 Dec 2023 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the Goa Sunsplash reggae festival exclusively through Zomato Live

MUMBAI : The wait is finally over as Goa Sunsplash, India’s premier reggae music festival, is back and bigger than ever, in collaboration with Zomato Live, the experiential arm of Zomato. After a four-year hiatus, the festival is set to make a triumphant return, bringing the soulful vibes of reggae to the sunny shores of Goa, promising a weekend of unforgettable music, dance, and good vibes.

Kicking-off on 13th January 2024, the festival will showcase the magic of reggae, featuring a blend of acclaimed international artists and local talent. The stellar lineup includes names such as, Anthony B & House of Riddim, Queen Omega, Iration Steppas, Prem Joshua & Band, BFR Sound System, Warrior Sound, Reggae Rajahs, Ital Soup, 10,000 Lions, Earl Gateshead, Tara Lily, Bombay Bassment, Monkey Sound System, who will keep the attendees grooving to the reggae beats from day till night. Festival goers are going to be in for a fun ride at this musical and cultural extravaganza, featuring 25+ music acts from around the world, dance classes, art installations, wellness programs, social forums, a marketplace filled with delicious food, crafts, and reggae merchandise, and much more.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live, said, “We are thrilled to be the exclusive ticketing partner to a festival that pushes the boundaries of musical identity and expression. Goa Sunsplash is all about good vibes and unforgettable memories which is exactly the kind of experiences that Zomato Live wants to champion. It is a festival that has true community at its heart and we look forward to seeing this inclusive festival come to life in January 2024.

Speaking about taking the festival to new heights, Zorawar Shukla, Festival Director, said, “When we decided to bring back Goa Sunsplash after a 4 year hiatus, we wanted to ensure that we returned with a bang. In the last few years, Zomato Live has proved itself to be a leader in the live entertainment space in India. We believe in the vision that Zomato Live has to build experiences and communities across the country and we are excited for our fans to be a part of this. By partnering with Zomato Live, we are also hoping to introduce a whole new audience to the world of reggae music, whereby our tribe can continue to grow from strength to strength.

Don’t miss out on the reggae event of the year! Join Goa Sunsplash 2024 for a weekend you’ll cherish forever. Stay tuned for updates on the official Goa Sunsplash.

Phase 1 tickets are now live on the Zomato App - https://link.zomato.com/xqzv/msbzeqm6

This is your chance to embrace the reggae spirit, soak in the sun, and dance under the stars in the picturesque setting of Goa!

For more details, follow - Goa Sunsplash

About Goa Sunsplash:

Goa Sunsplash is India’s premier reggae festival, dedicated to celebrating the spirit of reggae music, culture, and community. Established in 2009, the festival has become a beloved annual event, drawing music enthusiasts from across India and around the world. It is a platform for both international and local artists to showcase their talents and spread the positive vibrations of reggae music.

Tags
Goa Sunsplash Anthony B
