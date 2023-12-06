REZZ, CloZee, LSDREAM and Bob Moses to headline Florida's new Sol Fest 2024

MUMBAI : Sol Fest Music & Arts Festival has announced its expansive Phase 1 lineup for the event’s third annual edition, set to take place from Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5, 2024. Relocating from Bama Slam Waterpark & Campground in New Brockton, Alabama, the four-day music and arts camping experience will debut at its new venue Vortex Spring in Ponce de Leon, Florida, commencing an exciting new chapter for Sol Fest.

Sol Fest 2024's Phase 1 lineup is a towering roster of artists that expands on previous bass-heavy lineups to include genres across the electronic music spectrum, in addition to some jam acts. Headliners include Canadian producer and two-time winner of JUNO Awards’ Electronic Album of the Year REZZ, two sets from French trailblazer CloZee, and psychedelic bass purveyor LSDREAM. Additional headliners include Canadian duo Bob Moses with a club set, melodic bass maestro Dabin, House Call Records boss Dr. Fresch, British singer, songwriter, and producer Elderbrook, experimental bass wizard G Jones, funk band Lettuce, and genre-blending bass act Of The Trees.

Additionally, Sol Fest will feature special performances from Barclay Crenshaw, Flowdan and LSDREAM. Claude VonStroke will deliver a highly-anticipated set under his bass alias Barclay Crenshaw featuring Flowdan. The London-based grime MC and record producer Flowdan, who has collaborated with artists like Skrillex and Fred Again.., will also perform two sets, in addition to his performance with Barclay Crenshaw. LSDREAM will perform a special Lightcode set which is an immersive sonic healing experience featuring original music, guided meditations, and sound baths. Sol Fest will also feature daily waterpark parties hosted by singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Two Feet, English drum & bass duo Chase & Status, as well as takeovers from CloZee’s Odyzey imprint and Dr. Fresch’s House Call Records.

The lineup for Sol Fest 2024 also boasts a wide array of talented support acts, including genre-blending keyboard/drummer duo Break Science, Atlanta electro-soul artist Daily Bread, a b2b between dubstep kings Dirt Monkey and Smoakland, bass experimentalist Eprom, boundary-pushing producer/guitarist Emancipator, a b2b between groundbreaking producers IMANU and Machinedrum, Denver-based electro-soul artist Manic Focus, drum n’ bass pioneer Netsky, heady bass master Opiuo, a wave music b2b between Skeler and Deadcrow, British producer/singer-songwriter Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), sound design-oriented bass producer Yheti, and joyful bass queen Maddy O’Neal.

In 2024, Sol Fest will host its event at a brand-new venue: Vortex Spring, the famed freshwater diving facility in Ponce De Leon, Florida. The 500+ acre recreational camping and dive park offers a tropical wonderland perfect for camping, snorkeling, scuba diving, and swimming. When attendees want a break from dancing, they can ride the waves down six epic water slides, relax on the beach beside palm trees, or float along the clear blue water spring, pumping out a refreshing 28 million gallons of water everyday. Other activities include underwater cave diving, tubing, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding; the grounds also provide a dive shop and general store, where you can get scuba and snorkeling gear.

Vortex Spring - Ponce de Leon, Florida

The Vortex Spring campground will include shaded pine forest glamping and camping options, in addition to on-site showers, restrooms, and housing. There will also be shaded RV sites with 30/50 AMP hookups and a two-story VIP building with A/C and an indoor and outdoor balcony.

The magic of Sol Fest is rounded out by Sol Sunday: the festival’s annual memorial segment that pays homage to their dear friend Quentin “Sol” Rupp, a passionate festival-goer who passed away at the age of 26. Sol Sunday includes, amongst other things, a special interactive sun lantern effigy burn and slideshow, where attendees can honor those in their own lives who have passed. The spirit of Sol Sunday reflects the ethos that Sol Fest has made its identity: an inclusive, close knit event that from top to bottom represents community, equality, and diversity - including for women and LGBTQ rights.

Sol Fest will also feature live and digital art installations, murals, hologram water screen shows, therapeutic workshops such as breathwork, yoga, and sound healing, as well as other daytime activities and games such as Frick Frack Blackjack, Sonic Portal, disc golf, tie-dying, and body marbling - a list that further highlights the festival’s dedication to emotional and social wellness. Additionally, there will be 40+ food, merch, and craft vendors onsite.

Sol Fest will offer a variety of ticketing and camping options. The standard 4-Day GA Ticket offers a 4-day festival pass with access to the waterslides, swimming, river float zone, and other festival amenities such as the on-site general store, tube rental shop, and daytime activities.

4-Day VIP Ticket holders will have access to a VIP air-conditioned indoor lounge with exclusive VIP only secret sets, concierge & on-site restrooms, VIP viewing at the main stage, air conditioned restrooms, exclusive VIP bar, exclusive VIP entrance, a Sol Fest merch pack, and free showers.

The 5-Day VIP+ Ticket holders get all of the above in addition to breakfast & lunch catering (Fri-Sun), exclusive VIP Lounge balcony access, daily drink tickets, water excursion discounts, and a free Wednesday Waterpark Early Arrival.

For car camping options, the Primitive GA Car Camping option includes (4) nights of camping in a 20x20 space, while the VIP Celestial Camping option includes a 20x20 space in a premium location next to the festival entrance, air-conditioned bathrooms, campground showers, and beauty bars and vendors.

For RV options, the Primitive RV Camping includes 20x 50 space but doesn't include power, water, or sewage, while the Power RV pass includes a 20x50 space with a power hookup. The Shaded Power/Water RV pass includes a 20x50 space in a shaded mossy oak and pine campground close to the festival entrance and swimming area, a picnic table area, and water and power hookups.

For Glamping Packages, there is the VIP Glamping Package, which includes (2) VIP 4-day passes, (2) Wednesday early arrival passes, parking for 1 vehicle, and (4) nights in the pre-set bell tent which features a lock, bed with bedding, nightstand, storage, decor rug, and power supply. The Celestial Campground VIP+ Glamping Package includes all of the above, but upgraded to VIP+ passes with all the aforementioned VIP+ amenities.

There is also a Group Camping option - a 4,000 sq foot area of prime camping space for 10 vehicles.

The festival’s previous two renditions in 2022 and 2023 were hosted at Bama Slam Waterpark & Campground in New Brockton, Alabama. In 2023, the festival welcomed over 5,500 attendees from 48 states and 7+ countries. Previous editions have hosted a variety of electronic music acts primarily in the bass music genre including headliners Liquid Stranger, Zeds Dead, Mersiv, Manic Focus, Minnesota, Mr. Bill, and Yheti.

Photo by DIVISUALS

Sol Fest 2024 Phase 1 Lineup

Headliners

REZZ

CloZee (2 sets)

LSDREAM

Bob Moses (club set)

Dabin

Dr. Fresch

Elderbrook

G Jones

Lettuce (sunset set)

Of The Trees

Special Performances

Barclay Crenshaw ft. Flowdan

Flowdan (2 sets)

Lightcode by LSDREAM

Support

Break Science

Daily Bread

Dirt Monkey b2b Smoakland

Eprom

Emancipator

Imanu b2b Machinedrum

Manic Focus

Netsky (sunset set)

Opiuo

Skeler b2b Deadcrow

The Glitch Mob

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ set)

Yheti

Axel Thesleff

ChaseWest

Kirby Bright b2b Zeplinn

Maddy O'Neal

Phutureprimitive

Vincent Antone

Waterpark Parties (by day)

Thursday, May 2

Two Feet

Michal Menert

Zep (US festival debut)

Friday, May 3

Odyzey takeover (CloZee)

The Funk Hunters

Chimura

Saturday, May 4

House Call Records takeover (Dr. Fresch)

Galo

Neon Steve

Sunday, May 5

Chase & Status

Liquid Smoak

Fury