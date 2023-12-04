Rohan Solomon shares a cozy music video for his festive fav hit 'It's Christmas'

MUMBAI : New Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon is closing his 20 musical anniversary year, with a full -length album and a celebratory new music video for his beloved single, It's Christmas. Following the song's phenomenal success on the global radio charts in 2021, where it peaked at an impressive no. 5, Solomon's venture into the Christmas music genre has been widely celebrated for its holiday spirit.

The new video is an intimate, heartwarming experience, capturing the essence of the festive season. A visual celebration of togetherness, it features scenes of holiday lights, crackling bonfires, and the familiar warmth of friends and family gatherings. Add to that Solomon's rich, velvety voice and piano artistry, a handsome guitar solo and you get the perfect song to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

Originally released in 2021, "It's Christmas" swiftly climbed the charts, debuting at no. 27 on the Global Radio Charts and securing a coveted spot in the 'Top 5.' International media showered praises on Solomon's artistry, commending his prowess as an artist, producer, and vocalist. The success of the track demonstrated his talent for venturing into Christmas music, which is considered uncharted territory for an artist from India.

Watch the video here: It's Christmas

"It's Christmas" is a joyous blend of festive music and heartfelt lyrics to spread holiday cheer. The accompanying music video is a delight, featuring sparkly decorations, delicious cakes, and a festive atmosphere that evokes warm nostalgia. With its enchanting notes, this single is a reminder that the festive magic is alive and well, beckoning you to spread the spirit of Christmas with your loved ones.